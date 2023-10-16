Hero World Challenge field: 8 of OWGR’s top 10; no Tiger Woods ... yet

Eight of the top 10 players as of this week’s Official World Golf Ranking have accepted invitations to compete in this year’s Hero World Challenge.

The 20-man field for Tiger Woods’ annual tournament in New Providence, Bahamas, includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 and two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, No. 5 Xander Schauffele and No. 24 Will Zalatoris, who hasn’t competed since an April back surgery.

The current field does not include Tiger Woods, who hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Masters earlier this year and a subsequent right-ankle surgery. There is, however, still one tournament exemption left to be announced.

Woods hasn’t teed it up in his host event since a solo fourth in 2019.

Here is a look at the current field for the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 event at Albany:



Scottie Scheffler (1), USA

Viktor Hovland (4), Norway

Patrick Cantlay (5) USA

Xander Schauffele (6), USA

Max Homa (7), USA

Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England

Brian Harman (9), USA

Wyndham Clark (10), USA

Jordan Spieth (12), USA

Cameron Young (17), USA

Keegan Bradley (18), USA

Collin Morikawa (19), USA

Tony Finau (20), USA

Sam Burns (21), USA

Jason Day (22), Australia

Sepp Straka (23), Austria

Will Zalatoris (24), USA

Rickie Fowler, USA, tournament exemption

Justin Thomas, USA, tournament exemption

World Nos. 2 and 3, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, are the only top-10 players not included in the initial field.

