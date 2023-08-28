 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee
calum_hill_1920_file.jpg
DFS Dish: Omega European Masters
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_biggestmoments_230828.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 11 at Ironman best moments
nbcs_bfa_curry_230828.jpg
Don’t forget Thomas in great point guard debate
nbcs_bfa_rbmarket_230828.jpg
Treatment of running backs ‘problematic’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee
calum_hill_1920_file.jpg
DFS Dish: Omega European Masters
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_biggestmoments_230828.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 11 at Ironman best moments
nbcs_bfa_curry_230828.jpg
Don’t forget Thomas in great point guard debate
nbcs_bfa_rbmarket_230828.jpg
Treatment of running backs ‘problematic’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch: Live streams for Walker Cup, Portland Classic, more

  
Published August 28, 2023 06:25 PM
2023 Walker Cup - Previews

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: The Walker Cup trophy on display on the Swilcan Bridge on The Old Course at St Andrews on March 23, 2023 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Liam Allan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

via Getty Images

Here’s how you can access live streams to Golf Channel’s coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. Events broadcast on Peacock can be viewed in their entirety on the platform.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Omega European Masters, Round 1 (DPWT)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Portland Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Omega European Masters, Round 2 (DPWT)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Portland Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

6:30-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): Omega European Masters, Round 3 (DPWT); Tape-delayed on GC: 2-5:30 p.m.

8:30AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Walker Cup, Day 1 (USGA)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Portland Classic, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

6:30-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): Omega European Masters, final round (DPWT); Tape-delayed on GC: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

8AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Walker Cup, Day 2 (USGA)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): Portland Classic, final round (LPGA)