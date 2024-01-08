 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch: TV schedule for the Sony Open and Dubai Invitational

  
Published January 8, 2024 10:30 AM

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday