SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Justin Barcia.jpg
Justin Barcia: ‘When I go and finally do it, someone’s going to make a lot of money on me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Shane Lowry grabs solo lead through 36 holes at difficult Arnold Palmer Invitational
Shane Lowry grabs solo lead through 36 holes at difficult Arnold Palmer Invitational
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro gets first U.S. medal since 2013

Top Clips

George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Justin Barcia.jpg
Justin Barcia: ‘When I go and finally do it, someone’s going to make a lot of money on me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Shane Lowry grabs solo lead through 36 holes at difficult Arnold Palmer Invitational
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro gets first U.S. medal since 2013

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250307.jpg
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
In PGA Tour debut, Rasmus Neergard-Petersen leads Puerto Rico Open

  
Published March 7, 2025 06:15 PM

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Rasmus Neergard-Petersen looked plenty comfortable in his PGA Tour debut, playing bogey-free through 36 holes and shooting a 7-under 65 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open.

Ranked No. 88 in the world, Neergard-Petersen received a commissioner’s exemption for international players into the event, which is played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

“Once I get into the round and kind of get a couple holes in, it just kind of feels like any other day on the golf course really,” Neergard-Petersen said. “I’m just trying to stay in the present.”

The 25-year-old from Denmark plays on the European tour and was second in his previous start, shooting a final-round 65 to finish one shot behind Haotong Li at the Qatar Masters.

He shot 64 in Thursday’s opening round at Grand Reserve Golf Club and was only one shot worse on Friday for a two-day total of 15-under 129.

Davis Riley made four straight birdies on his back nine for a 66 and was one shot back in soft conditions with light wind. Austin Cook (65) was two shots out of the lead, and the group at 12 under included William Mouw, Noah Goodwin and Karl Vilips.

“We haven’t gotten crazy gusty winds, so just enough to make you think,” Riley said. “I think there’s definitely scorable opportunities out there, so I think you just kind of have to be pretty aggressive into the greens.”

Fifteen players were 10 under or better. That group did not include Kevin Roy, who followed up his first-round 62 with a 1-over 73.