Jeeno Thitikul completes dramatic rally with five-hole playoff win at LPGA Shanghai

  
Published October 12, 2025 07:34 AM
SHANGHAI — Jeeno Thitikul came from four shots down with five holes to play to force a playoff with Minami Katsu, before producing another extraordinary shot on the fifth playoff hole to claim the LPGA Shanghai and become the first two-time LPGA tournament winner of the season on Sunday.

Top-ranked Thitikul’s 63 was the round of the day and included seven birdies and an eagle. The Thai player’s 24-under 264 closed what had appeared to be a comfortable margin for overnight leader Katsu of Japan, who had started the day two shots ahead and extended that to four after the 13th.

But the Thai player reeled that in with birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th, before an incredible eagle with the ball bouncing along the mottled 17th green of Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai to draw level.

Katsu (65) could only respond with a birdie of her own at the 17th, but had another birdie chance on the final hole to claw back the victory only for the ball to slide past the hole and forcing the playoff.

Pars through the first four playoff holes, rotated between the 18th and the 10th, included Katsu having two birdie putts to win only to narrowly miss the hole on both.

On the fifth playoff hole the deadlock was broken as a brilliant approach by Thitikul placed the ball 3 feet away, while Katsu’s second shot fell short of the green at the par-4 18th.

Katsu’s chip for birdie was impressive but missed, leaving Thitikul a simple birdie putt to close out a remarkable victory nearly two years after losing in an epic nine-hole playoff to Celine Boutier at the LPGA Malaysia.

From disappointment to delight

It was Thitikul’s second win of the season after claiming the Mizuho Americas Open in May and helped ease the disappointment of her inexplicable four-putt meltdown on the final hole at the Kroger Queen City Championship last month.

“What happened on the last event (was) definitely still in my mind, but like to be able to prove myself again this tournament, which is ... like a dream come true and you know, I’m not carrying a thing on my shoulder,” she said.

Minjee Lee, who won her third major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June, shot 68 on Sunday for a 19-under 269 as her challenge faded through the middle part of the round for a third-place finish.

Jenny Bae had a round of 69 and finished in a tie for fourth with Miyu Yamashita (67) of Japan and Somi Lee (69) of South Korea at 17-under 271.

Defending champion Ruoning Yin of China carded a final round of 68 to finish in a tie for 26th.

The Shanghai event is the first of five tournaments in Asia. There are two weeks in South Korea, including the International Crown team event, and other tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.