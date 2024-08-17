 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bowman Gray Stadium Celebrates 1,000th NASCAR Race
NASCAR Clash moving to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Three
Hideki Matsuyama leads by five with 2025 signature events on the line Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinsiegwreck_240817.jpg
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinallgaierint_240817.jpg
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
nbc_indy_nxtgateway_240817.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at WWT Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bowman Gray Stadium Celebrates 1,000th NASCAR Race
NASCAR Clash moving to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Three
Hideki Matsuyama leads by five with 2025 signature events on the line Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinsiegwreck_240817.jpg
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinallgaierint_240817.jpg
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
nbc_indy_nxtgateway_240817.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at WWT Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jon Rahm takes 2-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, three others at LIV Greenbrier

  
Published August 17, 2024 06:57 PM
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
August 17, 2024 06:36 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — Jon Rahm finished eagle-birdie-birdie for an 8-under 62 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and three others in LIV Golf Greenbrier.

The Old White course at the West Virginia resort was as vulnerable as ever — only six players in the 54-man field were over par through two rounds — and it led to a bunched leaderboard.

Rahm, coming off an Olympic disappointment when he went from a four-shot lead to not even getting to the podium, was at 14-under 126.

Koepka had a 64 and was in the group at 128 with Talor Gooch (66), 51-year-old Richard Bland (64) and Lucas Herbert (63).

Rahm started on the second hole in the shotgun start. He made eagle on the par-5 17th, birdied the 18th and then birdied the first hole to take command. Rahm will be going for his second straight LIV Golf title on Sunday after going all season without one.

Cameron Smith had two bogeys in his round of 63 and led a large contingent of players at 129, three shots out of the lead. Nine players were separated by three shots going into the final round at the Greenbrier.

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 58 in the final round last year to win, had a 65 and was seven shots behind Rahm.