Top News

Suzuki Colt Nichols renews.jpg
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship
UConn tops women’s preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU

Top Clips

rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_giantsatbroncos_251014.jpg
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jon Rahm taking big break following first season without a tournament win

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:13 PM
Rahm 'so angry' after first round of Spanish Open
October 9, 2025 02:26 PM
Jon Rahm shares his frustrations in the first round of the Spanish Open while Golf Central analyzes how he "wears his emotions on his sleeve" with expectations he will rebound in Round 2.

Jon Rahm heads into the longest break he’s ever had at the end of the year with plenty to digest. He was part of another winning Ryder Cup team. He won the LIV Golf individual title for the second straight year.

But it also was his first full season since he turned pro that the Spaniard didn’t win an individual tournament.

Rahm was runner-up four times on LIV Golf. He didn’t finish better than a tie for seventh in the three European Tour events and four majors he played. The only chance he had to win outside LIV was the PGA Championship, where he was briefly tied with Scottie Scheffler on Sunday before fading on the back nine, compounded by a bogey-double bogey-double bogey finish.

He told reporters in Spain, where he tied for ninth in the Spanish Open, he would not play again until the LIV Golf season opener in Saudi Arabia next year that starts Feb. 5.

“I’ve never had three months off, but I’m looking forward to it,” Rahm said. “Other athletes have it, and we’ll see. I’m lucky to be able to go home now, have a preseason, be a father, be with my family. And well, if I see that it’s too much, then maybe I won’t do it next year.”