Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments

  
Published October 17, 2023 11:06 AM

The Korn Ferry Tour released its 2024 season schedule, complete with 26 tournaments.

It’s the 34th year of the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, which will be contested across six countries and 17 states, beginning in January.

Golf Channel will broadcast seven of the events, including the first U.S. tournament, the Club Car Championship in April, as well as the four Finals events.

Here’s the full schedule for next year:

DATETOURNAMENTLOCATIONCOURSE
Jan. 14-17The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald BayGreat Exuma, BahamasSandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
Jan. 21-24The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubGreat Abaco, BahamasThe Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Feb. 1-4The Panama ChampionshipPanama City, PanamaClub de Golf de Panama
Feb. 8-11astara Golf ChampionshipBogota, ColombiaCountry Club de Bogota - Pacos & Fabios y Fundadores
Feb. 29 – March 3117 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroBuenos Aires, ArgentinaOlivos Golf Club
March 7-10astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankSantiago, ChilePrince of Wales Country Club
April 4-7Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubSavannah, GeorgiaThe Landings Golf & Athletic Club - Deer Creek Course
April 18-21LECOM Suncoast ClassicLakewood Ranch, FloridaLakewood National Golf Club - Commander Course
April 25-28Veritex Bank ChampionshipArlington, TexasTexas Rangers Golf Club
May 16-19AdventHealth ChampionshipKansas City, MissouriBlue Hills Country Club
May 23-26Visit Knoxville OpenKnoxville, TennesseeHolston Hills Country Club
May 30 – June 2UNC Health Championship presented by STITCHRaleigh, North CarolinaRaleigh Country Club
June 6-9BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXGreer, South CarolinaThornblade Club & Carolina Country Club
June 13-16Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita PediatricsWichita, KansasCrestview Country Club
June 20-23Compliance Solutions ChampionshipNorman, OklahomaJimmie Austin OU Golf Club
June 27-30Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSSpringfield, IllinoisPanther Creek Country Club
July 11-14The Ascendant presented by BlueBerthoud, ColoradoTPC Colorado
July 18-21Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr PepperSpringfield, MissouriHighland Springs Country Club
July 25-28NV5 Invitational presented by Old National BankGlenview, IllinoisThe Glen Club
Aug. 1-4Utah Championship presented by Zions BankFarmington, UtahTBD
Aug. 8-11Pinnacle Bank ChampionshipOmaha, NebraskaThe Club at Indian Creek
Aug. 15-18Magnit ChampionshipJackson Township, New JerseyMetedeconk National Golf Club
Aug. 22-25Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronBoise, IdahoHillcrest Country Club
Sept. 12-15Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationCollege Grove, TennesseeThe Grove
Sept. 19-22Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Columbus, OhioThe Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course
Oct. 3-6Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance French Lick, IndianaFrench Lick Golf Resort - Pete Dye Course