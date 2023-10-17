Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments

The Korn Ferry Tour released its 2024 season schedule, complete with 26 tournaments.

It’s the 34th year of the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, which will be contested across six countries and 17 states, beginning in January.

Golf Channel will broadcast seven of the events, including the first U.S. tournament, the Club Car Championship in April, as well as the four Finals events.

Here’s the full schedule for next year: