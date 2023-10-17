Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
Published October 17, 2023 11:06 AM
The Korn Ferry Tour released its 2024 season schedule, complete with 26 tournaments.
It’s the 34th year of the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, which will be contested across six countries and 17 states, beginning in January.
Golf Channel will broadcast seven of the events, including the first U.S. tournament, the Club Car Championship in April, as well as the four Finals events.
Here’s the full schedule for next year:
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|LOCATION
|COURSE
|Jan. 14-17
|The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
|Great Exuma, Bahamas
|Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club
|Jan. 21-24
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|Great Abaco, Bahamas
|The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
|Feb. 1-4
|The Panama Championship
|Panama City, Panama
|Club de Golf de Panama
|Feb. 8-11
|astara Golf Championship
|Bogota, Colombia
|Country Club de Bogota - Pacos & Fabios y Fundadores
|Feb. 29 – March 3
|117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Olivos Golf Club
|March 7-10
|astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|Santiago, Chile
|Prince of Wales Country Club
|April 4-7
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|Savannah, Georgia
|The Landings Golf & Athletic Club - Deer Creek Course
|April 18-21
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|Lakewood Ranch, Florida
|Lakewood National Golf Club - Commander Course
|April 25-28
|Veritex Bank Championship
|Arlington, Texas
|Texas Rangers Golf Club
|May 16-19
|AdventHealth Championship
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Blue Hills Country Club
|May 23-26
|Visit Knoxville Open
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|Holston Hills Country Club
|May 30 – June 2
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Raleigh Country Club
|June 6-9
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Greer, South Carolina
|Thornblade Club & Carolina Country Club
|June 13-16
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
|Wichita, Kansas
|Crestview Country Club
|June 20-23
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|Norman, Oklahoma
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
|June 27-30
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|Springfield, Illinois
|Panther Creek Country Club
|July 11-14
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|Berthoud, Colorado
|TPC Colorado
|July 18-21
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
|Springfield, Missouri
|Highland Springs Country Club
|July 25-28
|NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
|Glenview, Illinois
|The Glen Club
|Aug. 1-4
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
|Farmington, Utah
|TBD
|Aug. 8-11
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|Omaha, Nebraska
|The Club at Indian Creek
|Aug. 15-18
|Magnit Championship
|Jackson Township, New Jersey
|Metedeconk National Golf Club
|Aug. 22-25
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|Boise, Idaho
|Hillcrest Country Club
|Sept. 12-15
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|College Grove, Tennessee
|The Grove
|Sept. 19-22
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|Columbus, Ohio
|The Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course
|Oct. 3-6
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|French Lick, Indiana
|French Lick Golf Resort - Pete Dye Course