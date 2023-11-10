 Skip navigation
LIV Golf to return to popular Adelaide event in 2024

  
Published November 10, 2023 06:09 PM
LIV Golf Adelaide, the new circuit’s most successful event in 2023, will return to The Grange Golf Club next April, the league’s CEO Greg Norman announced Friday in Australia.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule is expected to be released soon but officials had indicated the success of the Australia stop, which was won by Talor Gooch, made the event’s return to south Australia an easy choice.

“The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide showed the world how global audiences are embracing LIV Golf, which is breathing new life into the sport,” Norman said in a statement. “It was the highlight tournament of our league’s first official season and a historic demonstration of competition, entertainment and fanfare that golf fans deserve.”

According to LIV Golf, the Adelaide event attracted more than 77,000 fans for the week thanks in large part to Ripper GC, the circuit’s Australian team that is led by Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.