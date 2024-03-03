 Skip navigation
Mason Andersen punches Open ticket after Kris Ventura’s 72nd-hole three-putt

  
Published March 3, 2024 04:33 PM

Kris Ventura was 4 feet from Royal Troon – and then he wasn’t.

Ventura three-putted his 72nd hole, missing eagle and birdie putts, and then fell to Mason Andersen in a two-hole playoff Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s 117 Visa Argentina Open. Andersen’s victory, his first on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit, earned him an exemption into this summer’s Open Championship.

It will be Andersen’s second major start; his first came at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, the summer before his freshman year at Arizona State. Ventura, who won twice on the KFT in 2019 to earn his PGA Tour card, still has yet to make a major start.

Andersen fired a 7-under 63 to finish at 17 under. He then watched as Ventura, playing in the last pairing with 54-hole leader Van Holmgren (71, T-5), hit the green in two at the par-5 finishing hole. However, Ventura couldn’t get to 18 under, tapping in for par and heading to a playoff.

In extra holes, Andersen birdied No. 18 twice to eliminate Ventura.

Brian Campbell and Dalton Ward, a Monday qualifier, tied for third at 16 under while Ventura’s college teammate at Oklahoma State, Brendon Jelley, was among a group of players at T-5.