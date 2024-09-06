 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Texas A&M
What college football games are on today: Week 2 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
2024 US Open - Day 12
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner to meet in U.S. Open final
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Jo Shimoda posts fifth-quickest practice time in Round 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_phibarkleybrownintv_240906.jpg
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
nbc_snf_phigblites_240906.jpg
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
nbc_snf_phibrowntd_240906.jpg
Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Texas A&M
What college football games are on today: Week 2 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
2024 US Open - Day 12
Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner to meet in U.S. Open final
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Jo Shimoda posts fifth-quickest practice time in Round 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_phibarkleybrownintv_240906.jpg
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
nbc_snf_phigblites_240906.jpg
Highlights: Eagles win back-and-forth showdown
nbc_snf_phibrowntd_240906.jpg
Hurts fires rocket to Brown for 67-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Wallace fires 62 to move four clear of Alex Fitzpatrick in Switzerland

  
Published September 6, 2024 07:06 PM
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
September 6, 2024 02:46 PM
Check out the best shots and top moments from the second day of action in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Matt Wallace of England shot 8-under 62 and was without a bogey after 36 holes in taking a four-stroke lead at the Omega European Masters on Friday.

The 91st-ranked Wallace, who won the last of his four European tour titles six years ago, made five birdies in six holes — including back-to-back chip-ins at Nos. 4 and 5 — to close his front nine and then three in a row from No. 14 in his clinic at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Alps.

“It’s going to sound crazy,” Wallace said, “but golf is a crazy game. I missed a few chances, I really did.”

He was 14 under par overall, which is equal or better than three of the last six winning scores at the event, and already seems to be thinking about qualifying for European captain Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team for next year’s matches.

“It’s not just about the win, it’s playing well,” Wallace said. “Luke wants you to play well and I want to play well. So I’m just going to try and play well every single day and what comes from it, comes from it.”

The Fitzpatrick brothers, meanwhile, endured contrasting fortunes in the second round.

Alex Fitzpatrick shot 67 to follow up an opening 63 and was the nearest challenger to Wallace, while older brother Matt Fitzpatrick — the former U.S. Open champion and the better-known of the siblings — had a 3-over 73 and made the cut on the number at 1 under par overall.

Jordan Smith (65) and Henrik Norlander (67) were tied for third place on 9 under for the tournament.