Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

McKINNEY, Texas – Mike Weir’s quest to end the cycle continues Tuesday night at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Weir plans to assemble a group of potential players for this year’s International Presidents Cup team for a dinner in his most recent effort to stem the U.S. side’s dominance of the biennial matches.

About 16 players are expected to attend the dinner, including vice captain Camilo Villegas and team staple Adam Scott, for “bonding.” Weir held a similar dinner earlier this spring at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but he explained that because Bay Hill was a signature event there are players on his radar that weren’t in the field and didn’t attend. He expects about 10 new faces at tonight’s dinner.

“Hopefully, with Mike there and myself and a couple others, Jason [Day] hopefully, it will inspire them to have it in the back of their mind for the rest of the season,” said Scott, who holds the match record with 10 starts at the Presidents Cup. “Hopefully, it will motivate them to make this team, which will be a tough one to make.”

The U.S. team has won the last nine matches with the International team having just a single outright victory in 1998. This year’s matches will be played at Royal Montreal in Canada in September.