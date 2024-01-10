‘Missed on that one': Brian Harman whiffed on this major champ during 2012 Sony Open

Brian Harman turns 37 years old later this month, which means that it’s been 12 years since Harman made his debut as a PGA Tour member at the 2012 Sony Open.

What does he remember about that week?

Funny someone should ask.

“I have a funny anecdote from that week,” Harman began.

So, Harman was a 24-year-old rookie, and he was grouped for the first two rounds – and had the last tee time off No. 1 the first day – with Matt Every and a 19-year-old from Japan whom neither knew much about.

“We’re playing with this kid, Matt and I, and he’s very nervous, and there are photographers all over the place,” Harman says. “He dribbled a couple off the tee boxes, and Matt and I made the comment, ‘Don’t think this kid’s got it. Don’t think this guy is gonna make it…’

“Hideki Matsuyama.”

Golf: The Masters: Hideki Matsuyama in action on Sunday at Augusta National.Augusta, GA 4/10/2011CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X85776 TK4 R1 F11 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

At the time, Matsuyama had already played one Sony Open, the previous year, plus he was the reigning low amateur at the Masters, where he was T-27 in 2011. But apparently none of that registered with Harman and Every, who just saw this teenager shooting 71-72.

“He’s like nervous beyond all belief. Missed the cut. Didn’t play good at all,” Harman recalls.

Of course, Matsuyama is now a Masters champion among his eight PGA Tour triumphs.

“Matt and I would joke about that, ‘Yeah, we missed on that one,’” Harman said. “… Win some, you lose some.”

