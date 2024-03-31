Nervous Sahith Theegala throw first-pitch strike at Astros-Yankees game

Sahith Theegala admitted he was nervous about throwing the first pitch in Saturday’s Houston Astros-New York Yankees game.

“If anything, I’m going to sail it – I will not put it in the dirt,” he said Friday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. “I hope I can keep that promise.”

He did. Theegala hit the mitt at Minute Maid Park.

As for his real job, Theegala shot 2-under 68 in Round 3 and is tied for 34th, seven shots off the lead.