Nervous Sahith Theegala throw first-pitch strike at Astros-Yankees game
Published March 30, 2024 09:20 PM
Sahith Theegala admitted he was nervous about throwing the first pitch in Saturday’s Houston Astros-New York Yankees game.
“If anything, I’m going to sail it – I will not put it in the dirt,” he said Friday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. “I hope I can keep that promise.”
He did. Theegala hit the mitt at Minute Maid Park.
Right in the mitt.@SRTheegala | @Astros https://t.co/wy7Z7OHLwz pic.twitter.com/CV4ns6CeVs— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 31, 2024
As for his real job, Theegala shot 2-under 68 in Round 3 and is tied for 34th, seven shots off the lead.