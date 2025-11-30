Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Clanton player profile

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3238a64/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6033x3394+0+315/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fdc%2F63%2F2a7c5f344de988a130c658787874%2Fusatsi-26448120.jpg
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Scottie Scheffler player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/29f6d78/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5618x3160+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F81%2F05%2Fbef110604ec9ae76490a9f4977f5%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249125406
Spain’s David Puig joins Seve Ballesteros in winning Australian PGA
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Indiana v Purdue
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 15, including Mendoza, Sayin, Pavia, Love

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmupostgame_251130.jpg
Man United fight back to defeat Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251130.jpg
Mount’s free-kick gives Man United lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_251130.jpg
Zirkzee smashes Man United level with Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3238a64/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6033x3394+0+315/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fdc%2F63%2F2a7c5f344de988a130c658787874%2Fusatsi-26448120.jpg
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Scottie Scheffler player profile
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/29f6d78/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5618x3160+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F81%2F05%2Fbef110604ec9ae76490a9f4977f5%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249125406
Spain’s David Puig joins Seve Ballesteros in winning Australian PGA
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Indiana v Purdue
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 15, including Mendoza, Sayin, Pavia, Love

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmupostgame_251130.jpg
Man United fight back to defeat Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251130.jpg
Mount’s free-kick gives Man United lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_251130.jpg
Zirkzee smashes Man United level with Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Clanton player profile

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published November 30, 2025 09:21 AM
Clanton: 'If you have a goal, you can get there'
June 3, 2025 12:57 PM
Ahead of his first professional start at the RBC Canadian Open, Luke Clanton shares why he is ready for a life on the PGA Tour after making 13 starts as an amateur with six top-20 finishes and just three missed cuts.

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Luke Clanton

  • Age: 22
  • Country: United States
  • Career PGA Tour wins: 0
  • Majors: 0

2025 Highlights

In his first full season on Tour, the former NCAA player of the year and world No. 1 amateur made 18 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes — a tie for 15th at the Farmers Insurance Open and a tie for 18th at the Cognizant Classic.

Optum_Golf_Channel_Games_1920x1080.png
Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy , short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Clanton, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)

  • Driving distance: 312.6 yards (2)
  • Driving accuracy: 59.08% (6)
  • Greens in regulation: 70.59% (3)
  • Proximity to the hole: 36'4 (4)
  • Scrambling: 54.4% (7)
  • Sand saves: 40.74% (8)
  • Putting >25 feet: 7.62% (3)
  • Putting 10 feet: 28.95% (7)