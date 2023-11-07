 Skip navigation
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

  
Published November 7, 2023 04:42 PM

Details have been finalized for the PGA Tour’s new developmental tour, as the Tour announced Tuesday the competition schedule for the PGA Tour Americas’ inaugural season.

The Americas tour combines what were formerly known as PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and the circuit will debut in March 2024 with a 16-event slate contested through September that is divided into two swings – Latin American Swing (six events) and North American Swing (10 events, including nine in Canada).

The season begins March 21-24 with the Bupa Championship at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, and will be capped by the 120-player, no-cut Fortinet Cup Championship on Sept. 5-8 at TPC Toronto in Caledon, Ontario.

There is $3.6 million in prize money up for grabs, $225,000 per event and $40,500 to each winner, while a $100,000 bonus pool has been introduced for the top 10 finishers in the Fortinet Cup points standings ($25,000 to No. 1).

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Some other details, both new and previously announced:

• The top 10 finishers in points at season’s end will graduate to the Korn Ferry Tour the following year and receive exemptions into the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School later that year

• Conditional KFT status will be given during the season, to the top two finishers in the Latin American Swing and the top three finishers in the North American Swing, provided they don’t finish in the top 10 of the final points list

• Nos. 11-25 on the final Americas points list will be exempt into the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School, as will Nos. 3-10 of the Latin American Swing and Nos. 4-10 of the North American Swing

• Initial eligibility for the Latin American Swing (144-player fields) will include full membership for the top 60 on this year’s PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica points lists, plus first-stage medalists from this year’s PGA Tour Q-School, additional finishers from this year’s PGA Tour Q-School final stage, the top 3 finishers from this year’s Latinoamerica Dev Series and this year’s APGA points champion

• The top 60 players after the Latin American Swing will retain full status for the North American Swing (156-player fields) while a six-site Q-School will also be held between swings with the top nine finishers from each site earning full status for the North American Swing

• PGA Tour University graduates (Nos. 6-25) will be fully exempt for the North American Swing beginning with the Beachlands Victoria Open in June 2024, as will the NCAA D-II Player of the Year (Nicklaus Award winner)