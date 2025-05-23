 Skip navigation
Podcast: Northwestern upsets Stanford for first national women’s title; NCAA men’s preview

  
Published May 23, 2025 02:40 PM

In this episode, which includes an intro (sorry for last week!), Burko and Brentley recap one of the greatest upsets of all-time, Northwestern’s 3-2 win over Stanford in the NCAA women’s final.

They talk Maria Jose Marin’s individual win, then give Stanford and Anne Walker plenty of praise for their amazing season and sportsmanship. Northwestern’s first NCAA title is heavily discussed, including the remarkable journeys of Lauryn Nguyen and her family.

After that, they shift gears to the men, who start Friday. Favorites, concerns, sleepers; all are broken down. Finally, a surprising coaching decision and more disdain for the transfer portal.