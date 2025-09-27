Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage

Europe has dominated the United States through two days at Bethpage Black in the 45th Ryder Cup, leading by a record seven-point margin entering Sunday singles.

Here’s a look at the individual player records for both teams through the first four sessions in Farmingdale, New York.

EUROPE

﻿Player Points Overall Foursomes Fourballs Ludvig Åberg 1 1–2–0 1–1–0 0–1–0 Matt Fitzpatrick 2 2–1–0 1–1–0 1–0–0 Tommy Fleetwood 4 4–0–0 2–0–0 2–0–0 Tyrrell Hatton 3 3–0–0 2–0–0 1–0–0 Rasmus Højgaard 0 0–1–0 0–0–0 0–1–0 Viktor Hovland 1 1–1–0 1–1–0 0–0–0 Shane Lowry 1.5 1–0–1 0–0–0 1–0–1 Robert MacIntyre 1 1–1–0 1–1–0 0–0–0 Rory McIlroy 3.5 3–0–1 2–0–0 1–0–1 Jon Rahm 3 3–1–0 2–0–0 1–1–0 Justin Rose 2 2–0–0 0–0–0 2–0–0 Sepp Straka 1 1–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0

UNITED STATES