Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage
Published September 27, 2025 07:28 PM
Europe has dominated the United States through two days at Bethpage Black in the 45th Ryder Cup, leading by a record seven-point margin entering Sunday singles.
Here’s a look at the individual player records for both teams through the first four sessions in Farmingdale, New York.
EUROPE
|Player
|Points
|Overall
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Ludvig Åberg
|1
|1–2–0
|1–1–0
|0–1–0
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2
|2–1–0
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4
|4–0–0
|2–0–0
|2–0–0
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3
|3–0–0
|2–0–0
|1–0–0
|Rasmus Højgaard
|0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–0
|Viktor Hovland
|1
|1–1–0
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|Shane Lowry
|1.5
|1–0–1
|0–0–0
|1–0–1
|Robert MacIntyre
|1
|1–1–0
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|Rory McIlroy
|3.5
|3–0–1
|2–0–0
|1–0–1
|Jon Rahm
|3
|3–1–0
|2–0–0
|1–1–0
|Justin Rose
|2
|2–0–0
|0–0–0
|2–0–0
|Sepp Straka
|1
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
UNITED STATES
|Player
|Points
|Overall
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Sam Burns
|0.5
|0–1–1
|0–0–0
|0–1–1
|Patrick Cantlay
|1.5
|1–2–1
|1–1–0
|0–1–1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1
|1–3–0
|1–1–0
|0–2–0
|Harris English
|0
|0–2–0
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Ben Griffin
|0
|0–1–0
|0–0–0
|0–1–0
|Russell Henley
|0
|0–2–0
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Collin Morikawa
|0
|0–2–0
|0–2–0
|0–0–0
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|2–1–0
|1–1–0
|1–0–0
|Scottie Scheffler
|0
|0–4–0
|0–2–0
|0–2–0
|J. J. Spaun
|1
|1–1–0
|0–0–0
|1–1–0
|Justin Thomas
|1
|1–2–0
|0–1–0
|1–1–0
|Cameron Young
|2
|2–1–0
|1–0–0
|1–1–0