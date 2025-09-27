 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup 2025: Individual player records for Europe and U.S. at Bethpage

  
Published September 27, 2025 07:28 PM

Europe has dominated the United States through two days at Bethpage Black in the 45th Ryder Cup, leading by a record seven-point margin entering Sunday singles.

Here’s a look at the individual player records for both teams through the first four sessions in Farmingdale, New York.

EUROPE

﻿Player Points Overall Foursomes Fourballs
Ludvig Åberg 1 1–2–0 1–1–0 0–1–0
Matt Fitzpatrick 2 2–1–0 1–1–0 1–0–0
Tommy Fleetwood 4 4–0–0 2–0–0 2–0–0
Tyrrell Hatton 3 3–0–0 2–0–0 1–0–0
Rasmus Højgaard 0 0–1–0 0–0–0 0–1–0
Viktor Hovland 1 1–1–0 1–1–0 0–0–0
Shane Lowry 1.5 1–0–1 0–0–0 1–0–1
Robert MacIntyre 1 1–1–0 1–1–0 0–0–0
Rory McIlroy 3.5 3–0–1 2–0–0 1–0–1
Jon Rahm 3 3–1–0 2–0–0 1–1–0
Justin Rose 2 2–0–0 0–0–0 2–0–0
Sepp Straka 1 1–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0

UNITED STATES

﻿Player Points Overall Foursomes Fourballs
Sam Burns 0.5 0–1–1 0–0–0 0–1–1
Patrick Cantlay 1.5 1–2–1 1–1–0 0–1–1
Bryson DeChambeau 1 1–3–0 1–1–0 0–2–0
Harris English 0 0–2–0 0–2–0 0–0–0
Ben Griffin 0 0–1–0 0–0–0 0–1–0
Russell Henley 0 0–2–0 0–2–0 0–0–0
Collin Morikawa 0 0–2–0 0–2–0 0–0–0
Xander Schauffele 2 2–1–0 1–1–0 1–0–0
Scottie Scheffler 0 0–4–0 0–2–0 0–2–0
J. J. Spaun 1 1–1–0 0–0–0 1–1–0
Justin Thomas 1 1–2–0 0–1–0 1–1–0
Cameron Young 2 2–1–0 1–0–0 1–1–0