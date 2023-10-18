Steph Curry to receive Charlie Sifford Award for advancing diversity in golf

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been selected to receive the Charlie Sifford Award for his work in advancing diversity in golf.

Curry two years ago launched Underrated Golf that commits to providing equity, access and opportunity to high school athletes from all communities. He also funded the Howard University golf team for six years to help the historically Black school compete on the Division I level. Howard had not had a golf team since the 1970s.

Curry will receive the award at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony at Pinehurst, North Carolina, on June 10, the Monday before the U.S. Open.

Sifford was the first Black player to become a PGA Tour member in 1961. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2004. The Charlie Sifford Award was created in 2021 to honor an individual who personifies Sifford’s groundbreaking achievements through perseverance, confidence, respect, and adaptability.

“I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of this year’s Charlie Sifford Award and am grateful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for the recognition in this sport that I am so passionate about,” Curry said. “I believe that we have the opportunity to grow the game of golf by providing equity, access and opportunity to young golfers who have that same passion, dedication and determination as so many of us out on the green.”