Tony Finau misses 3-inch putt during Houston Open third round

Tony Finau’s hopes of winning his second Texas Children’s Houston Open evaporated on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Rubbing salt on the wound, Finau’s round included quite the gaffe.

Finau was even par for his round when he arrived at the par-3 15th hole. Though Finau, who began the day at 5 under six shots off the lead, had fallen back considerably of leader Min Woo Lee, matters got much worse after Finau missed a 4-footer to save par. Instead of going through his routine again – or, at the very least, properly addressing the ball – Finau attempted to quickly rake the ball back toward him and into the hole.

Only Finau almost whiffed on the 3-incher, his ball only moving about halfway to the cup.

finau just missed a 1 inch putt pic.twitter.com/zRBO7oaMH8 — Matthew Wiley (@wiley77) March 29, 2025

The second tap polished off an embarrassing double bogey, though credit to Finau for bouncing back with birdies on each of the next two holes.

Still, his even-par 70 will have him merely playing for points on Sunday, not a trophy.