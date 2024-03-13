 Skip navigation
Top News

Vincent Norrman’s caddie wins 17th-hole caddie competition

  
Published March 13, 2024 07:00 PM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The annual caddie competition at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole was won by Vincent Norrman’s caddie, Sean McDonagh, with a tee shot that nestled 2 feet, 1 inch from the hole.

The competition is held each Wednesday before The Players Championship and players in the field donate to a purse that goes to the winner. The PGA Tour matches the purse with a donation to the Bruce Edwards Foundation, a charity that honors the longtime Tour caddie who died from ALS in 2004.

McDonagh also received a parking spot next to the clubhouse for the week, an engraved money clip, a custom drawing by Casey Jones and his name on a plaque inside the clubhouse.

Mick Brennan, who caddies for Matt NeSmith, finished second with a tee shot to 2 feet, 9 inches, followed by Phillip Reedy, Harry Hall’s caddie, who was alone in third with a shot to 5 feet, 4 inches.