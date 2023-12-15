 Skip navigation
Top News
Basketball Pickups: Grayson Allen’s back on the map
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full Saturday schedule for start of bowl season
CFP executive director Bill Hancock
CFP’s Hancock responds to Florida lawmakers and cites Travis’ injury as reason for FSU’s snub

Top Clips

nbc_pl_notforvstotthlv3_231215.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Tottenham Matchweek 17
oly_frmhp_coppermountain_231512_v2_1920x1080_2292718147855.jpg
Ferreira, USA crush Copper Mountain freeski HP
oly_frwhp_coppermountain_231512_v2.jpg
Gu dominates HP for Copper Mountain freeski title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Grayson Allen’s back on the map
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt1_231213.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full Saturday schedule for start of bowl season
CFP executive director Bill Hancock
CFP’s Hancock responds to Florida lawmakers and cites Travis’ injury as reason for FSU’s snub

Top Clips

nbc_pl_notforvstotthlv3_231215.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Tottenham Matchweek 17
oly_frmhp_coppermountain_231512_v2_1920x1080_2292718147855.jpg
Ferreira, USA crush Copper Mountain freeski HP
oly_frwhp_coppermountain_231512_v2.jpg
Gu dominates HP for Copper Mountain freeski title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Who are the caddies for Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship?

  
Published December 15, 2023 01:26 PM

Previously at the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods had Joe LaCava on his bag and Joe’s son, Joe, Jr., would loop for Tiger’s son, Charlie.

The elder LaCava is now employed by Patrick Cantlay and the elder Woods is looking for a fulltime bagman in 2024.

As was the case at the Hero World Challenge a couple of weeks ago, Rob McNamara, Tiger’s righthand man and the executive VP of TGC Ventures, will caddie for the 15-time major winner at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

As for Charlie Woods, he will have Luke Wise, his high school teammate at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on his bag. The two helped lead the private school to a state championship last month.

Round 1 of the PNC Championship, which features 20 teams of mostly major winners and family members, begins Saturday with live coverage at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Stream each day of the PNC Championship live on Peacock. Click here to learn more and sign up to watch 20 family teams, including Tiger and Charlie Woods.