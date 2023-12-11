 Skip navigation
Field, format, TV times for PNC Championship, featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods

  
Published December 11, 2023 12:06 PM

The 26th PNC Championship will be held Dec. 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Tiger Woods and his 14-year-old son, Charlie, will highlight the 20-team field, which is for major and Players Championship winners. Each player is partnered with a family member.

That major list also includes PGA Tour Champions winners. Steve Stricker won three of the senior majors this past season and will make his debut in the field alongside his daughter, Izzi, a Wisconsin high school state champion.

The 36-hole tournament employs a scramble format for both rounds. This means each players hit tee shots, and the team selects the better among the two. They then both play from that spot and select the better shot from there.

Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, are the defending champions. Here’s a look at the TV schedule (all times ET), with full field below.

Friday
Noon-2:30PM (GC/Peacock): PNC Championship, pro-am

Saturday
1-2:30PM (Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 1
2:30-6PM (NBC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 1

Sunday
11:30AM-12:30PM (Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2
12:30-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2
1:30-4:30PM (NBC/Peacock): PNC Championship, Rd. 2

Full teams below:

ProfessionalPartner
John DalyJohn Daly II (son)
Bernhard Langer Jason Langer (son)
David Duval Brady Duval (son)
Vijay Singh Qass Singh (son)
Stewart Cink Reagan Cink (son)
Justin Thomas Mike Thomas (dad)
Nelly Korda Petr Korda (dad)
Annika Sorenstam Will McGee (son)
Nick Faldo Matthew Faldo (son)
Matt Kuchar Cameron Kuchar (son)
Tom Lehman Sean Lehman (son)
Lee Trevino Daniel Trevino (son)
Justin Leonard Luke Leonard (son)
Mark O’Meara Shaun O’Meara (son)
Jim Furyk Tanner Furyk (son)
Padraig Harrington Ciaran Harrington (son)
Nick Price Greg Price (son)
Retief Goosen Leo Goosen (son)
Steve Stricker Izzi Stricker (daughter)
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods (son)

