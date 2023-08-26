 Skip navigation
Top News

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
TOUR Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm tired of money talk: ‘It’s more about winning’

Top Clips

bfawnbapowerranking.jpg
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
bfasunliberty.jpg
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA of America

The 151st Open - Day One
With captain’s picks looming, Brooks Koepka among no-brainers for Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson will make his selections Tuesday, August 28th.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for CPKC Women's Open: Rd. 2
CPKC Women's Open: Rd. 2
live
LPGA
Peacock
live
CPKC Women's Open - Rd 2
LPGA
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 26
6:30AM EDT
D+D Real Czech Masters - Rd 3
DP World Tour
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 26
12:00PM EDT
TOUR Championship: Rd. 3
PGA Tour
Peacock
Sat, Aug 26
1:00PM EDT
TOUR Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
The 151st Open - Preview Day One
GC Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will Saudi deal get done? U.S. Ryder Cup predictions
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner predict who Zach Johnson will pick.
nbc_gc_grandwagoneer_230821.jpg
05:53
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?

More PGA of America

TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa shot a 64 for a share of the 36-hole lead.
TOUR Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm tired of money talk: ‘It’s more about winning’
Much has been made of the $18 million going to this week’s winner.
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Keegan Bradley making strong bid for Ryder Cup, in hunt at Tour Champ
Bradley looks to avenge his 2012 and ’14 losses in the Ryder Cup
TOUR Championship - Round One
PGA Tour depth has made winning harder than ever
Even among the game’s elite, wins are hard to come by.
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Rory’s back still hurting, hoping to avoid ‘bad habits’
McIlroy tweaked his back prior to the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2ehl_230825.jpg
08:38
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments and shots from the second round of action at East Lake for the Tour Championship.
Thumbnail
Tiger Woods spotted in New Jersey at site of newest golf course
Woods is designing a course with MLB star Mike Trout.
PGA Tour and LIV Golf flags, split
Judge denies parts of New York Times’ request to unseal Tour-PIF documents
The New York Times’ attempt to unseal documents that were filed in the antitrust and counterclaim lawsuits between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reached a crossroads on Thursday.
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampmorikawav3_230824.jpg
01:22
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Learn more about Collin Morikawa’s spectacular round to open the Tour Championship at East Lake.
TOUR Championship - Round One
With one swing (and a lot of putts), Scheffler now chasing
Scheffler was undone again by his putter, and an untimely water ball.