 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
GOLF: OCT 24 LPGA Maybank Championship
LPGA rookie Mao Saigo fires 63 to lead Maybank Championship in Malaysia
GOLF-JPN-USPGA
Taylor Moore leads as big names struggle in Round 1 of Zozo Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsrams_241024.jpg
Rams could turn things around by defeating Vikings
nbc_pft_mccarthy_241024.jpg
McCarthy doesn’t think Cowboys have bad concepts
oly_sww200br_incheon_douglassWR_241024.jpg
Douglass breaks 200m short-course breaststroke WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass breaks world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
GOLF: OCT 24 LPGA Maybank Championship
LPGA rookie Mao Saigo fires 63 to lead Maybank Championship in Malaysia
GOLF-JPN-USPGA
Taylor Moore leads as big names struggle in Round 1 of Zozo Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsrams_241024.jpg
Rams could turn things around by defeating Vikings
nbc_pft_mccarthy_241024.jpg
McCarthy doesn’t think Cowboys have bad concepts
oly_sww200br_incheon_douglassWR_241024.jpg
Douglass breaks 200m short-course breaststroke WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

‘Stubborn’ Schauffele makes ‘idiot’ mistake, cards quadruple bogey at Zozo Championship

  
Published October 24, 2024 08:41 AM

Xander Schauffele led the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance this past season.

But Thursday at the Zozo Championship, he admittedly got a bit stubborn.

After his tee shot nestled near a tree on the ninth hole, the world No. 2 compounded the error by taking two swipes in the span of five seconds, barely advancing the ball before he eventually decided to take an unplayable lie. He walked off with a quadruple-bogey 8, his only dropped shots during an opening round of 3-over 73 that matched his highest score on Tour since June.

Schauffele is tied for 70th in the limited field of 78 players.

“If it was Sunday, I’d be pissed,” he said afterward. “Today, I’m just trying to brush it off. I’ve got three more days in front of me.”

Schauffele had made eight straight pars before his travails on the ninth. Approaching his ball, he said the lie was so poor, sitting in a “crevasse,” that he even thought about taking a picture to laugh about it later. He believed, at worst, that his shot would just ricochet off the tree in front of him.

“For me to think I could do anything definitely got me in a hole there,” he said. “I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it.”

Not once, but twice – all in a matter of just a few seconds.

“Then I was stubborn and tried to hit it again,” he said. “I was going to hit it a third time too, just because, but yeah – it was a bad spot.”

Schauffele, universally praised by his peers for his steadiness between the ropes, said it’d probably been over a year since he “had a meltdown like that.” He still laughed it off in the moment.

“Just a combination of being overconfident and being really stubborn,” he said. “Sometimes it pays off for me in tournaments. And today, it bit me in the ass.”