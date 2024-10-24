Taylor Moore leads as big names struggle in Round 1 of Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan — Taylor Moore shot a 7-under 63 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Zozo Championship, the only PGA Tour event in Japan, on Thursday.

Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria and Eric Cole were a shot behind after rounds of 64 at the Narashino Country Club.

Two players from Taiwan — C.T. Pan and Kevin Yu — were two back after 65s.

Moore eagled the 562-yard 18th — his ninth hole of the round — when he chipped in from just more than 100 feet (30 meters) out.

“I had plenty of green to work with,” Moore said. “I hit a nice chip and it went in.”

Moore and Echavarria each have one victory on the PGA Tour. Greyserman and Cole are looking for their first.

Greyserman is playing a tournament for the first time in two months. He finished second in two of his last four tournaments, then put the clubs down for a break.

“I haven’t really played, practiced that much, to be honest,” he said. “I mean, when you hit as many shots as all the guys out here have in their whole life, it doesn’t really leave you.”

Cole lost a playoff last year in the Honda Classic as he looks for his first victory.

It was a so-so day for some of the better-known players in the no-cut field of 72.

Local favorite and 2021 Masters champions Hideki Matsyama shot a 1-over 71 and was far off the pace.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa opened with a 69, and Xander Schauffele, the PGA Championship and Open winner, stumbled to a 3-over 73. He had company there with fellow American Max Homa.

Schauffele took an eight on the par-4 ninth when his tee shot landed behind a tree.

“I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it,” he said. “Then I was stubborn and then tried to hit it again, then finally took an unplayable.”

Schauffele was asked if there was a lesson to be learned.

“Having false confidence helps at times, and in those spots it really doesn’t,” he said. “So I’ll definitely try to assess it a little bit better next time and really think if I can get it out or not.”