 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Tour announces 2019-20 schedule
2024 Black Desert Championship: Round 2 tee times, groupings, how to watch
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
2024 Black Desert Championship: Round 1 tee times, groupings, how to watch
Bud Black
Rockies bringing back the franchise’s all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_buffbills_240810.jpg
How much are the Bills missing Diggs?
nbc_edge_rfs_saintsstruggles_241008.jpg
Saints collapsed after encountering resistance
nbc_edge_rfs_salahfired_241008.jpg
Saleh’s leadership was ‘severely lacking’ with NYJ

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Tour announces 2019-20 schedule
2024 Black Desert Championship: Round 2 tee times, groupings, how to watch
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
2024 Black Desert Championship: Round 1 tee times, groupings, how to watch
Bud Black
Rockies bringing back the franchise’s all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_buffbills_240810.jpg
How much are the Bills missing Diggs?
nbc_edge_rfs_saintsstruggles_241008.jpg
Saints collapsed after encountering resistance
nbc_edge_rfs_salahfired_241008.jpg
Saleh’s leadership was ‘severely lacking’ with NYJ

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will spectators behave at 2025 Ryder Cup?

October 8, 2024 03:56 PM
The Ryder Cup has always been one of the rowdiest settings in golf. Will the fans at Bethpage Black strike the right balance between passionate and respectful in 2025?
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpodfans_241008.jpg
6:30
How will spectators behave at 2025 Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleydeskintvv2_241008.jpg
8:58
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
9:37
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241008.jpg
14:28
How will Bradley experiment go at Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_donaldeskintv_241008.jpg
10:02
Ryder Cup repeat next on Donald’s challenge list
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241006.jpg
1:21
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandersonfinalrd_241006.jpg
13:15
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinyuintv_241006.jpg
2:17
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcyoutube_241005.jpg
1:04
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandersonround3hl_241005.jpg
6:37
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Now Playing