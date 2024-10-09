Get your FREE Rotoworld 2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit!

With fantasy basketball drafts in full swing, we’re offering our 2024-2025 Rotoworld Basketball Draft Kit for FREE for the very first time. No catch involved, just pure hoops goodness to get you prepared for your draft!

Inside you’ll find hundreds of player profiles, detailing each player’s outlook for the upcoming season as well as projections and rankings.

Feel free to read/bookmark this page, but the PDF can also be downloaded directly.

If you like what you see here, we also have a collection of FREE articles breaking down the fantasy basketball landscape in advance of the NBA season tip-off on October 22. Enjoy, and good luck with your drafts!

2024-2025 FANTASY BASKETBALL STRATEGY ARTICLES

Summer Olympics Fallout

Risk vs. Reward Players

Points vs. Category Options

2024-2025 Punt Guide

Hacking the Default Rankings

2024-2025 Dynasty Sleepers

Dynasty League Tips and Strategies

Sophomore Breakdown

Top 10 Fantasy Rookies

2024-2025 NBA Schedule Breakdown

12-team, 9-cat Salary Cap Mock Draft

Ameer Tyree’s Studs and Duds

Noah Rubin’s Studs and Duds

Zak Hanshew’s Studs and Duds

Raphielle Johnson’s Studs and Duds

Southwest Division Team Previews

Pacific Division Team Previews

Northwest Division Team Previews

Southeast Division Team Previews

Central Division Team Previews

Atlantic Division Team Previews