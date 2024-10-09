 Skip navigation
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 6: Buy low on Trey McBride
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game
Fantasy Basketball: How much should managers factor in the Summer Olympics?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Season Recap: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stars in disappointing season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241009.jpg
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241009.jpg
Swift ‘is here to stay’ as a viable fantasy option

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Get your FREE Rotoworld 2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit!

  
Published October 9, 2024 02:02 PM
Barnes: Knicks losing 'dogs' in Randle, DiVincenzo
October 1, 2024 03:27 PM
All the Smoke host Matt Barnes joins the Dan LeBatard Show to discuss interviewing Kamala Harris, the Knicks-Timberwolves trade with Karl-Anthony Towns, Draymond Green's 'worried' exchange with a reporter and more.

With fantasy basketball drafts in full swing, we’re offering our 2024-2025 Rotoworld Basketball Draft Kit for FREE for the very first time. No catch involved, just pure hoops goodness to get you prepared for your draft!

Inside you’ll find hundreds of player profiles, detailing each player’s outlook for the upcoming season as well as projections and rankings.

Feel free to read/bookmark this page, but the PDF can also be downloaded directly.

If you like what you see here, we also have a collection of FREE articles breaking down the fantasy basketball landscape in advance of the NBA season tip-off on October 22. Enjoy, and good luck with your drafts!

2024-2025 FANTASY BASKETBALL STRATEGY ARTICLES

Summer Olympics Fallout
Risk vs. Reward Players
Points vs. Category Options
2024-2025 Punt Guide
Hacking the Default Rankings
2024-2025 Dynasty Sleepers
Dynasty League Tips and Strategies
Sophomore Breakdown
Top 10 Fantasy Rookies
2024-2025 NBA Schedule Breakdown
12-team, 9-cat Salary Cap Mock Draft

Ameer Tyree’s Studs and Duds
Noah Rubin’s Studs and Duds
Zak Hanshew’s Studs and Duds
Raphielle Johnson’s Studs and Duds

Southwest Division Team Previews
Pacific Division Team Previews
Northwest Division Team Previews
Southeast Division Team Previews
Central Division Team Previews
Atlantic Division Team Previews