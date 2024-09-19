Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Pacific Division Team Previews

By Noah Rubin

The 2024-25 NBA season is a little over one month away, making this prime time for fantasy managers to prepare for their drafts. Rotoworld will have articles dropping throughout this time, beginning with fantasy-related thoughts on every team. Next up in our division-by-division previews is the Pacific Division.

While the Lakers couldn’t make any significant moves, that was not true for the Clippers, Kings, and Warriors. Paul George and Klay Thompson were notable departures, while Sacramento acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade. Last but not least, Phoenix addressed its costly point guard deficiency by adding Tyus Jones and Monte Morris in free agency.

Golden State Warriors

2023-24 Record: 46-36

Pace: 99.91 (11th)

Offensive Rating: 116.9 (9th)

Defensive Rating: 114.5 (15th)

One Potential Sleeper: De’Anthony Melton

With Klay Thompson and Chris Paul gone, plenty of minutes will be on the perimeter. Brandin Podziemski should get the first crack at the starting job, but Melton can significantly impact fantasy basketball in limited minutes. If Melton and Buddy Hield are the backups in the backcourt, they should be able to make a big impact in fantasy in limited minutes. Melton has been a top-100 player in 9-cat leagues the past two seasons in around 27 minutes per game. His 3-pointers and steals will be valuable.

One Potential Bust: Trayce Jackson-Davis

While he should be their primary center option, that doesn’t lock him in as a starter. Steve Kerr hasn’t been shy in the past about changing his starting unit, and while he may use TJD as a starter at times, there is still a chance that he starts Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga at power forward and center more often than not. Jackson-Davis can still have an impact in limited minutes, but he doesn’t have the upside that most starting centers across the league have.

Notable Number: 1,924

Since entering the league in 2016-17, that’s how many 3-pointers Hield has hit, which is second to Stephen Curry during that stretch. Hield has played more games than Klay during that stretch, so this isn’t saying that he’s better by any means. However, Hield is one of the best shooters in the league and should help compensate for losing one of the greatest Warriors ever. Plus, Hield has played at least 80 games in all but two seasons, which were shortened due to COVID-19. Hield’s availability will be welcomed on an aging Warriors squad.

Los Angeles Clippers

2023-24 Record: 51-31

Pace: 97.93 (20th)

Offensive Rating: 117.9 (4th)

Defensive Rating: 114.6 (16th)

One Potential Sleeper: Kris Dunn. With Russell Westbrook gone, plenty of point guard minutes will be up for grabs. Kevin Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland are also candidates to fill some of those, but Dunn is the best defender and playmaker among those three. That should help him get the first crack at the backup point guard spot, and he doesn’t need much time to come away with plenty of dimes and steals. James Harden’s backup will be a situation worth watching during training camp.

One Potential Bust: Derrick Jones Jr.

After an excellent season with the Mavs, Jones Jr. earned a payday with the Clippers, and he should slot in as Paul George’s replacement. While he will be an excellent perimeter defender for them, managers shouldn’t expect any uptick in offensive production. The minutes will be there, and he will help make up for George’s exit. However, DJJ isn’t a player to consider drafting in most formats.

Notable Number: 26.5

That’s how many shots PG and Russ shot per game last season. PG and Russ were first and third in usage among the players who were large parts of their rotation. Kawhi Leonard and Harden will be the primary offense options, but they won’t see an extra 13 shots in every game. Norman Powell will see some of those, but guys like Bones Hyland and Kevin Porter Jr. will likely get more opportunities to make up for some of the offensive losses.

Los Angeles Lakers

2023-24 Record: 47-35

Pace: 101.38 (4th)

Offensive Rating: 115.4 (15th)

Defensive Rating: 114.8 (17th)

One Potential Sleeper: Max Christie

He only played a limited role off the bench in year two, but Christie was able to display some flashes of brilliance. The Lakers didn’t make any roster changes this offseason, and Christie may be able to carve out a role under new head coach JJ Redick. When he saw consistent minutes last season, Christie was able to provide well-rounded production. He isn’t a player to draft in standard-sized leagues, but he’s worth keeping an eye on, especially if Redick uses him more than Darvin Ham did.

One Potential Bust: Jarred Vanderbilt

In year two with the Lakers, Vando only played 29 games due to injury and wasn’t effective in limited minutes. He’s an elite defender who has provided solid rebound and steal numbers. While he will have a role with the team, he may be limited by his deficiencies on the offensive end. Even if they can mask his limitations on offense to utilize his defense, managers shouldn’t expect him to provide much fantasy value this season.

Notable Number: 35.3

That’s how many minutes LeBron James played per game last season. Sure, he’s superhuman. However, it’s difficult to imagine Redick using LeBron as much as Darvin Ham did during the regular season. That should open up opportunities for other guys to see more minutes and shot attempts, resulting in more fantasy options in standard leagues. LeBron should still be really good in fantasy but expect his minutes, usage, and games played to be managed to preserve him for the postseason.

Phoenix Suns

2023-24 Record: 49-33

Pace: 99.0 (15th)

Offensive Rating: 116.8 (10th)

Defensive Rating: 113.7 (13th)

One Potential Sleeper: Ryan Dunn

As one of the best defenders in the draft, Dunn can fit right in on a contending team that lacks depth. He boasted an elite block and steal rate in college and should be able to have a significant impact in limited minutes. Dunn’s offense is concerning, but if he can avoid being a liability on that end, his defense should get him on the floor and allow him to rack up the stocks.

One Potential Bust: Grayson Allen

Coming off the best season of his career, the expectations may be that Allen is a safe fantasy option this year. However, they signed Tyus Jones with the intent to start him. That pushes Allen to a reserve role after he logged 33.5 minutes per game, which will undoubtedly decrease. On top of that, Allen shot 49.9% from the floor and 46.1% on 3-pointers, which were the best marks of his career by a large margin. A drop in shooting efficiency should be expected, and a decrease in opportunity creates a recipe for disaster.

Notable Number: 14.9

That’s how many turnovers per game the Suns averaged last season, which was 25th in the league and the worst among playoff teams. Enter Tyus Jones, who signed with Phoenix intending to be their new starting point guard. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal are all effective with the ball in their hands, but having a facilitator can make life easier for the elite scorers. Jones was a top-75 player in 9-cat leagues last season, and he should be an efficient playmaker for his new squad this season, which will bode well for the team as a whole.

Sacramento Kings

2023-24 Record: 46-36

Pace: 99.47 (14th)

Offensive Rating: 116.2 (13th)

Defensive Rating: 114.4 (14th)

One Potential Sleeper: Keon Ellis

After starting the year as nothing more than a depth piece in the Kings’ backcourt, Ellis carved out a role and entered the starting unit. He was an excellent fantasy option down the stretch, primarily due to his defensive production. However, he also had some solid performances from beyond the arc. Ellis could end up as the starting shooting guard in Sacramento. In that scenario, he could have a ton of success in category leagues, though he should still play a significant role off the bench if he ends up in that role.

One Potential Bust: Kevin Huerter

His second season in Sacramento wasn’t as successful as his first. Huerter ranked outside the top 150 in 9-cat leagues for the first time since his rookie year. He also played the fewest minutes of his career. He was a consistent starter when healthy, but even if he starts against, it wouldn’t be surprising if they deferred to Malik Monk and Ellis more often than Huerter. His spacing is helpful but doesn’t guarantee minutes or fantasy production.

Notable Number: 1,039

That’s how many more combined field goals and free throws DeMar DeRozan attempted last year than Harrison Barnes. Adding DeMar was a good move for a Kings team trying to get back to the playoffs, but it certainly impacts their offensive hierarchy. Sacramento plays much faster than Chicago, but either DeRozan will have to sacrifice a handful of shots per game, or the other Kings will have to give up some touches to maximize DeRozan’s shot-making.

