Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Southeast Division Team Previews

By Noah Rubin

The 2024-25 NBA season is a little over one month away, making this prime time for fantasy managers to prepare for their drafts. Rotoworld will have articles dropping throughout this time, beginning with fantasy-related thoughts on every team. Next up in our division-by-division previews is the Southeast Division. While Orlando retained its core, Atlanta traded Dejounte Murray, which should boost Trae Young’s value. Charlotte and Washington are rebuilding, while Miami fashions itself as a significant player in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta Hawks

2023-24 Record: 36-46

Pace: 100.84 (6th)

Offensive Rating: 116.4 (12th)

Defensive Rating: 118.4 (27th)

One Potential Sleeper: Dyson Daniels

The return for a former All-Star in Dejounte Murray may not have seemed significant, but Daniels, a former top-10 pick, is primed for a breakout year. His defensive impact makes him an elite counterpart to Trae Young in the backcourt, and an increased role will allow his numbers to rise across the board. His strongest category will be his ability to swipe steals, and he’ll need to take steps as a shooter to thrive, but the situation is ideal for Daniels to shine.

One Potential Bust: Onyeka Okongwu

This isn’t to say it will be another disappointing season, but the potential is certainly there. The Hawks haven’t shown a willingness to trade or bench Clint Capela, so Okongwu could end up stuck playing 23 minutes per game as a reserve once again. OO is a fun talent that will thrive in fantasy as a starter. However, there is a chance that next summer, we will once again say, “This is the year that Okongwu starts and breaks out.” This shouldn’t discourage managers from drafting OO, but it is worth watching.

Notable Number: 37.7

That’s how many 3-pointers Atlanta shot per game last season, the seventh-most in the NBA. That was up from 30.5 the year before, which was 28th in the league. Quin Snyder emphasized shooting 3-pointers, and the pace they played allowed for that. They drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick this summer, and his best skill is his deep-range shooting. After three straight seasons with a top-ten offensive rating, the Hawks were closer to a mid-tier offense. That’ll improve with Trae Young being healthy, so expect plenty of 3-pointers from Trae, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Risacher, and the rest of the team.

Charlotte Hornets

2023-24 Record: 21-61

Pace: 97.82 (22nd)

Offensive Rating: 108.6 (28th)

Defensive Rating: 119.2 (29th)

One Potential Sleeper: Josh Green

Charlotte acquired Green this summer after he spent the first four seasons of his career with Dallas. He couldn’t develop into a star, but he was a solid role player for them. Now, he’ll look to bring his defensive intensity and energy to a rebuilding team, which should help him get on the court. He doesn’t have a fantasy-friendly game, but the opportunity to play on a team not centered around stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving may result in a better fantasy season.

One Potential Bust: Miles Bridges

After a year away from the team, Bridges finished just outside the top 50 last season. He played 37.4 minutes per game, which may go down under new head coach Charles Lee. The team being healthier should impact that as well, along with the additions of Green and Tidjane Salaun. Bridges should still be solid, but he may end up as a bust relative to his ADP. He ranked outside the top 100 over the final two months of last season, though it shouldn’t be quite that bad next year.

Notable Number: 106

That’s how many games LaMelo Ball has missed over the last two seasons. Hopefully, he’ll have a healthy season, but it’s a reality that needs to be recognized. LaMelo is one of the best fantasy options in the league when he’s on the floor, but he hasn’t been available often, aside from one season where he played 75 games. If LaMelo is healthy, Charlotte should compete for a Play-In spot. If not, it will likely be another disastrous season for the Hornets.

Miami Heat

2023-24 Record: 46-36

Pace: 96.88 (29th)

Offensive Rating: 113.3 (21st)

Defensive Rating: 111.5 (5th)

One Potential Sleeper: Nikola Jovic

He entered the starting unit at the end of December and became a permanent starter for Miami. However, that didn’t result in consistent minutes for him. He only played 22.0 minutes per game as a starter, though that number should go up in his third season. Assuming he remains a starter, Jovic should be in for a big year. Early ADP data has him going undrafted, but he has the talent (and should have the opportunity) to be a top-100 finisher in 9-cat leagues.

One Potential Bust: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

After a solid rookie season, the expectations for year two should be high for Jaquez. However, there are reasons not to be as optimistic. He benefited from plenty of injuries to the players ahead of him, which may not be the case this year. He is also a better player in real life than in fantasy. Many players make a leap in year two, but with Jaquez already 23 years old, he may be unable to make the same improvements a 19-year-old makes. Jaquez should still be a solid player for Miami this season, but the fantasy production may not replicate that.

Notable Number: 42.3

That’s how many rebounds Miami averaged per game last year, which was bottom five in the league. That can partially be attributed to their slow pace of play, but it still is a low mark. They have Kel’el Ware in the draft, and he may be the backup center for Bam Adebayo, which they’ve been searching for. He isn’t the best rebounder, but after rotating through backup centers for a long time, they hopefully have their solution. Plus, they may be able to run lineups with Bam and Ware since they’re both dynamic athletes that can (somewhat) space the floor.

Orlando Magic

2023-24 Record: 47-35

Pace: 97.37 (27th)

Offensive Rating: 112.9 (22nd)

Defensive Rating: 110.8 (3rd)

One Potential Sleeper: Jonathan Isaac

After barely being available for multiple seasons, Isaac logged 58 games at 15.8 minutes per game last year. In limited action, he was one of the best defenders in the league and averaged 1.9 stocks per game. He should thrive in category leagues if he can get up to 20-25 minutes. He’s always a bit risky because of his injury history, but he is one of the best defenders in the league when he is healthy. Though it was five years ago, he does have a second-round finish on his belt.

One Potential Bust: Wendell Carter Jr.

His production and opportunity took a hit last season, resulting in WCJ finishing outside the top 150 in 9-cat leagues. With Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze still around, it isn’t easy to imagine Carter Jr. getting back up to 30 minutes per game. He stretches the floor well, but he’s not a great rebounder or shot blocker for a big. He’s still the best center option they have, but that didn’t help him succeed last season.

Notable Number: 62

That’s how many playoff games Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has played, including two championships. After a lengthy drought, Orlando returned to the playoffs last year, but this young, talented, deep team will be around for a long time. Adding a player like KCP to a team that consists primarily of players who just got their first taste of playoff basketball should help their development and maturity. Don’t be shocked if the Magic have an even better season.

Washington Wizards

2023-24 Record: 15-67

Pace: 103.07 (1st)

Offensive Rating: 110.2 (25th)

Defensive Rating: 118.9 (28th)

One Potential Sleeper: Bilal Coulibaly

After a decent rookie year, Coulibaly should take on a more prominent role in year two. He may start the year as a reserve, but he should play big minutes and eventually end up in the starting unit. He’s only 20 years old and an incredibly talented defender. He’ll get to work through any offensive growing pains on a tanking team, giving him plenty of time to provide defensive numbers. Any steps on offense will only help his value.

One Potential Bust: Malcolm Brogdon

He’s still talented, but Brogdon’s fit with this team isn’t ideal. Even if he opens the year as a starter, he’s a shutdown candidate, and it would be surprising if he played 60 games. Plus, they still have Jordan Poole and just drafted Bub Carrington. Those two will be prioritized over Brogdon, especially if Washington can’t get many wins early in the season. He should be able to knock down some 3-pointers and dish out assists, but this situation isn’t optimal for a bounce-back season.

Notable Number: 18.2

That’s how many paint touches Washington averaged per game last season, which was the worst mark in the league. They added Brogdon and Carrington this summer, but that won’t fix everything for this offense. However, it’s certainly a step in the right direction. Washington will be bad again this year, but hopefully, they’ll at least be more fun than last season. They played at the fastest pace in the league last season, though that didn’t help them get into the lane as often as other teams. We’ll see if that changes.