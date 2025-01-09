 Skip navigation
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UMass wins 76-72 against Dayton

  
Published January 8, 2025 11:08 PM

AMHERST, Mass. — Daniel Rivera scored 23 points as UMass beat Dayton 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Rivera added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Minutemen (6-10, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahsool Diggins scored 18 points while going 6 of 20 from the floor, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added six assists. Marqui Worthy shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Flyers (11-5, 1-2) were led in scoring by Nate Santos, who finished with 18 points. Javon Bennett added 17 points and Zed Key finished with 16 points.

Rivera scored nine points in the first half and UMass went into the break trailing 39-36. UMass went on a 12-2 second-half run erased to give them the lead at 63-58 with 6:10 remaining. Rivera scored 14 second-half points.

Both teams play George Mason next, UMass on the road on Saturday and Dayton at home on Jan. 15.