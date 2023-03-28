 Skip navigation
Report: Nico Hoerner, Cubs agree to 3-year, $35M deal

  
Published March 28, 2023 07:28 AM
MLB: Spring Training-Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

Mar 26, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner (2) watches on from the dugout during the late inning of a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs locked up another infielder, agreeing to a three-year, $35 million contract with Nico Hoerner.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal begins with the 2024 season.

Hoerner, who turns 26 in May, is moving back to second base this year after he was the team’s regular shortstop in 2022. The Cubs signed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in December.

The new deal for Hoerner means the team could have its middle infield in place through the 2026 season.

Hoerner was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford University. He made his big league debut the following year, batting .282 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 20 games.

Hoerner is coming off a breakout season, batting .281 with a career-best 10 homers, 55 RBIs and 20 steals in 135 games. He played in a total of 112 games over his first three years in the majors.

Chicago had struggled to re-sign its own players in recent years, trading Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez at the 2021 deadline. All-Star outfielder Ian Happ, a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is eligible for free agency after the upcoming season.

The Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day.