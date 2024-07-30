Yankees vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

It’s Tuesday, July 30, and the New York Yankees (63-45) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (65-41) in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Yankees handed it to Philadelphia last night blasting the Phillies 14-4. Aaron Judge led the barrage with a pair of home runs. The Yankees hit six home runs in total. New York is in second place in the American League East. They are now just 1/2 game behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies sit atop the National League East. Their lead is 8½ games over the second place Atlanta Braves.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: YES, NBCSP, TBS

Game odds for Yankees vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Yankees +105, Phillies -125

● Spread : Yankees +1.5 (-190), Phillies -1.5 (+155)

● Over/Under : 9

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Phillies

● The Yankees’ win Monday was their third in a row. It is their first 3-game winning streak since June 11. New York is 9-13 on the Run Line in July. The Yankees are now 36-22 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +116.

● The Phillies have lost three of their last four outright. They have gone 9-13 on the Run Line in July while posting an overall record of 10-12 for the month to date. Of late, Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last 10 overall. They are now 38-19 at Citizens Bank Park. Their overall run differential is +104.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Philadelphia

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 30): Gerrit Cole vs. Aaron Nola

○ Yankees: Cole (3-2, 5.40 ERA) has allowed 21 earned runs and 39 hits while striking out 38 over 35 innings

○ Phillies: Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 126 over 130.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Phillies on July 30, 2024

● Juan Soto is hitting .273 in his career against Aaron Nola. In 33 ABs, the slugger has 3 HRs and 6 RBIs

● JT Realmuto has 11 hits in 20 Abs in his career against Gerrit Cole including 1 HR

● The Phillies’ last 5 home games with Aaron Nola as their starting pitcher have gone UNDER the Total

● The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Yankees vs. Phillies game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Yankees vs. Phillies game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Phillies on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends taking the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from the Total of 9 runs

