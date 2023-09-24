Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury
LOS ANGELES, California - Hunter Lawrence will not line up for the SuperMotocross season finale at Los Angeles Coliseum after tweaking his back in a practice crash on Friday. He struggled in qualification on Saturday and posted only the 14th fastest time, prompting the team to withdraw him from the event.
A hard landing in Qualification 2 further aggravated his back injury.
Unfortunately, Hunter Lawrence will not take part in tonight’s motos at the Los Angeles SuperMotocross round,” the team reported on Instagram. “The reigning AMA Motocross 250 champ and 250SX East champ was already banged up from a hard fall in free practice yesterday. Then in today’s second timed qualifying session, he landed wrong from a jump and aggravated his back to the extent that he’s in too much pain to race. Get well soon Hunta, and great job on an amazing season.”
Lawrence was seeking his third championship of the season after winning the 250 East and 250 Pro Motocross championship.
Lawrence entered the weekend three points ahead of Jo Shimoda for the championship. Haiden Deegan is four points further back.
Lawrence’s withdrawal also prematurely ends Honda’s bid for a perfect season. The manufacturer won all five of the regular season titles with Chase Sexton victorious in the 450 Supercross championship and Jett Lawrence winning 250 SX West and the 450 Pro Motocross title.
450 riders
Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder
Cooper Webb, concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024
Christian Craig, elbow
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla
Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud
Jason Anderson, vertebrae | returned at RedBud
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | returned at Pala
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City
250 riders
Seth Hammaker, practice crash in SMX Round 3
Austin Forkner, knee | returned at Spring Creek | misses last two SMX rounds
Hardy Munoz, head and face
Jordon Smith, wrist and thumb
Guillem Farres, arm
Jeremy Martin, wrist
Nate Thrasher, hip
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Stilez Robertson, knee| returned at Unadilla
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist | returned at RedBud | misses season finale
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala