Hunter Lawrence to miss SuperMotocross finale with a back injury

LOS ANGELES, California - Hunter Lawrence will not line up for the SuperMotocross season finale at Los Angeles Coliseum after tweaking his back in a practice crash on Friday. He struggled in qualification on Saturday and posted only the 14th fastest time, prompting the team to withdraw him from the event.

A hard landing in Qualification 2 further aggravated his back injury.

Unfortunately, Hunter Lawrence will not take part in tonight’s motos at the Los Angeles SuperMotocross round,” the team reported on Instagram. “The reigning AMA Motocross 250 champ and 250SX East champ was already banged up from a hard fall in free practice yesterday. Then in today’s second timed qualifying session, he landed wrong from a jump and aggravated his back to the extent that he’s in too much pain to race. Get well soon Hunta, and great job on an amazing season.”

Lawrence was seeking his third championship of the season after winning the 250 East and 250 Pro Motocross championship.

Lawrence entered the weekend three points ahead of Jo Shimoda for the championship. Haiden Deegan is four points further back.

Lawrence’s withdrawal also prematurely ends Honda’s bid for a perfect season. The manufacturer won all five of the regular season titles with Chase Sexton victorious in the 450 Supercross championship and Jett Lawrence winning 250 SX West and the 450 Pro Motocross title.

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City