Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice

LOS ANGELES, California - Seth Hammaker will miss the Supercross World Championship season finale after casing a jump, pirouetting over the hill and landing hard at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Friday’s free practice.

Hammaker responsive after the crash but it took a while for the medical crew to get him to his feet and he was then carted off the track.

On the Race Day Live broadcast Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Hammaker did not sustain any major injuries, but he will not line up for the finale.

Hammaker entered the weekend 10th in the SuperMotocross standings.

This is the second injury suffered by Hammaker in 2023. He missed the 250 East season opener at Houton after sustaining a wrist injury and did not return to the track until the RedBud National in the Pro Motocross season.

450 riders

Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City