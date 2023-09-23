Seth Hammaker to miss SMX season finale after hard crash in practice
LOS ANGELES, California - Seth Hammaker will miss the Supercross World Championship season finale after casing a jump, pirouetting over the hill and landing hard at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Friday’s free practice.
Hammaker responsive after the crash but it took a while for the medical crew to get him to his feet and he was then carted off the track.
On the Race Day Live broadcast Saturday afternoon, it was announced that Hammaker did not sustain any major injuries, but he will not line up for the finale.
Hammaker entered the weekend 10th in the SuperMotocross standings.
This is the second injury suffered by Hammaker in 2023. He missed the 250 East season opener at Houton after sustaining a wrist injury and did not return to the track until the RedBud National in the Pro Motocross season.
Seth Hammaker had a nasty get off after Free Practice 2️⃣ @sethhammaker @supermotocross #SMX pic.twitter.com/Zj60aud3C4— Racer X (@racerxonline) September 22, 2023
450 riders
Lorenzo Locurcio, shoulder
Cooper Webb, concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal | returning in 2024
Christian Craig, elbow
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder | returned at Unadilla
Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud
Jason Anderson, vertebrae | returned at RedBud
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | returned at Pala
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City
250 riders
Austin Forkner, knee | returned at Spring Creek | misses last two SMX rounds
Hardy Munoz, head and face
Jordon Smith, wrist and thumb
Guillem Farres, arm
Jeremy Martin, wrist
Nate Thrasher, hip
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Stilez Robertson, knee| returned at Unadilla
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist | returned at RedBud | misses season finale
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala