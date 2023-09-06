IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules

Alex Palou has clinched the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series championship and likely will be the favorite to win the Sunday’s season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but there still will be much at stake for several winless stars who have one last shot at a victory this year.

The list of those with the dubious distinction starts with Pato O’Ward, who has come achingly close with a career-best seven podium finishes but yet no wins this season.

Other drivers trying to break through for their first victory in 2023: defending series champion Will Power, two-time Laguna Seca winner Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.

After wrapping up his second title with a victory at Portland, Palou will try to end the season on a winning streak after winning by more than 30 seconds at Laguna Seca last year.

He will be defending on a new surface as the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course was repaved before the 2023 season. Because of the new apshalt, IndyCar will hold a five-hour open test for all teams Thursday.

Here are the details and start times for the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (all times are ET):

INDYCAR FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY START TIMES

TV: The broadcast will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and the race. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:19 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:26 p.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 95 laps (212.61 miles) on an 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. Indy NXT teams receive three sets for the weekend with a carryover set from Indy GP for the first practice.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total; 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 67 degrees at the green flag with a 3 percent chance of rain.

PRACTICE: Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET (Peacock), Saturday 1 p.m. ET (Peacock), Noon ET (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Peacock)

INDY NXT RACES: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Peacock)

INDYCAR GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY WEEKEND SCHEDULE

(All times are ET)

Thursday, Sept. 7

Noon: IndyCar driver, team manager meeting

2-7 p.m.: IndyCar open test

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Track walk

Friday, Sept. 8

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup USA West practice

12:25-1:10 p.m.: Blue Marble Radical Cup practice

2:10-2:50 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup practice

3:05-3:50 p.m.: Radical Cup practice

4:15-5:05 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

5:30-6:45 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

7-7:20 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup qualifying

7:35-8 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying

Saturday, Sept. 9

11-11:40 a.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup Race 1

12:05-12:35 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

2:20-3:05 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 1

3:35-4:30 p.m.: Indy NXT Race 1, 35 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock)

5-6:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

6:45-7:25 p.m.: Porsche Sprint Cup Race 1

7:40-8:25 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 2

Sunday, Sept. 10

11-11:45 a.m.: Radical Cup Race 3

Noon-12:30 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

1-1:55 p.m.: Indy NXT Race 2, 35 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock)

3 p.m.: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (NBC, Peacock)

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Marcus Ericsson wins wild opener in St. Petersburg

ROUND 2: Josef Newgarden wins Texas thriller over Pato O’Ward

ROUND 3: Kyle Kirkwood breaks through for first career IndyCar victory

ROUND 4: Scott McLaughlin outduels Romain Grosjean at Barber

ROUND 5: Alex Palou dominant in GMR Grand Prix

ROUND 6: Josef Newgarden wins first Indy 500 in 12th attempt

ROUND 7: Alex Palou wins from the pole in downtown Detroit

ROUND 8: Alex Palou rebounds from crash to win Road America

ROUND 9: Alex Palou charges to Mid-Ohio victory

ROUND 10: Christian Lundgaard earns first career victory in Toronto

ROUND 11: Josef Newgarden extends Iowa record with fifth victory

ROUND 12: Josef Newgarden completes sweep of Iowa weekend

ROUND 13: Kyle Kirkwood earns second street course victory

ROUND 14: Scott Dixon wins to keep streak intact

ROUND 15: Scott Dixon goes two in a row, closes on Palou

ROUND 16: Alex Palou clinches title in style with victory

INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Alex Palou caps “amazing year” with championship

Palou, Ganassi soldier on with Barry Wanser sidelined

Felix Rosenqvist will join Meyer Shank Racing as Simon Pagenaud departs

Romain Grosjean won’t return to Andretti as team mulls dropping a car

Juri Vips will make IndyCar debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Simon Pagenaud out of rest of season

Marcus Ericsson moving to Andretti from Ganassi

Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren remain at odds on Alex Palou contract

Does the IndyCar 2024 driver market depend on Alex Palou?

Josef Newgarden vows revenge on lapped traffic: “I’m going to fence you”

Bobby Rahal opens up on going through “hell” in May

Team Penske tire changer Caitlyn Brown makes Indy 500 history

Inside Team Penske’s bid to win another Indy 500 for “The Captain”

Annual photo shows women having an impact on Indy 500 results

Roger Penske feeling hale at another Indy 500 as Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner

Honda needed 45 seconds to approve Graham Rahal racing a Chevy at Indy

A.J. Foyt takes refuge at Indy 500 while weathering grief of wife’s death

Gordon Johncock: The most unassuming Indy 500 legend

Alex Palou on his Indy 500 pole, multitasking at 224 mph and a Chip Ganassi surprise

Marcus Ericsson, engineer Brad Goldberg have ties that run very deep

IndyCar got its ‘old’ Texas back, but will the series keep its breathtaking racing?

How Arrow McLaren staffed up for its third car in a limited employee pool

New competition elements for 2023 include an alternate oval tire

Indy 500 will be Tony Kanaan’s final race

IndyCar drivers say Thermal Club could host a race

IndyCar team owners weigh in on marketing plans, double points

Alexander Rossi fitting in well at McLaren

Phoenix takes flight: Romain Grosjean enjoying the pilot’s life

Helio Castroneves says 2023 season is “huge” for IndyCar future

How Sting Ray Robb got that name

Kyle Larson having impact on future McLaren teammates

Simon Pagenaud on why he likes teasing former teammate Josef Newgarden

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule