IndyCar points, results after Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Kirkwood led the final 27 laps to win the third annual Music City Grand Prix, his second career victory in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The Andretti Autosport driver, who led a race-high 34 of 80 laps, won by 0.7633 seconds over pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin, who led 25 laps.

Alex Palou finished third and expanded his championship lead to 84 points over Josef Newgarden, who took fourth in his hometown race. Defending race winner Scott Dixon finished fifth.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Music City Grand Prix:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 80-lap race on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course in Nashville, Tennessee. Click here for the official race posting.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Pit stop summary

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the Music City Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (8) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 80, Running

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

4. (9) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80, Running

5. (12) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80, Running

6. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80, Running

7. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80, Running

8. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 80, Running

9. (13) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80, Running

10. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 80, Running

11. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 80, Running

12. (18) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 80, Running

13. (16) Marcus Armstrong, Chevrolet, 80, Running

14. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 80, Running

16. (27) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

17. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 80, Running

18. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 80, Running

19. (10) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 78, Running

20. (23) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 77, Off Course

21. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 76, Mechanical

22. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 73, Contact

23. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 73, Contact

24. (22) Jack Harvey, Honda, 71, Contact

25. (11) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 69, Contact

26. (26) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 65, Contact

27. (5) David Malukas, Honda, 11, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 85.396 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 2.3028 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.7633 of a second; Cautions: Four for eight laps; Lead changes: Nine among six drivers. Lap leaders: McLaughlin 1-24; Grosjean 25-27; Kirkwood 28; Ericsson 29-32; Palou 33-44; Kirkwood 45-50; McLaughlin 51; Grosjean 52; Power 53; Kirkwood 54-80.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 13th race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: : Palou 513, Newgarden 429, Dixon 387, McLaughlin 371, Ericsson 357, O’Ward 353, Power 337, Lundgaard 297, Kirkwood 290, Herta 285.

Rest of the standings: Rossi 276, Grosjean 241, Rosenqvist 241, Ilott 203, VeeKay 199, Rahal 197, Malukas 181, Armstrong 173, Ferrucci 163, Castroneves 162, Canapino 142, DeFrancesco 133, Harvey 130, Daly 120, Robb 105, Pedersen 97, Pagenaud 88, Hunter-Reay 76, Sato 65, Carpenter 40, Kanaan 18, Andretti 13, Blomqvist 5, Enerson 5, Legge 5, Lundqvist 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Aug. 12 on the Indianapoli Motor Speedway road course. The race will be broadcast at 2 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule