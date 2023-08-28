IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway

With his first winning streak in more than three years, Scott Dixon kept alive his hopes of catching Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou in the NTT IndyCar Series championship race.

With a victory at World Wide Technology Raceway, Dixon closed the gap to 74 points behind Palou with two races remaining. If Palou leaves the Sept. 3 race at Portland leading by ate least 55 points, he will clinch his second championship.

Palou was a career-best seventh at WWTR but lost 34 points to Dixon, who won his second consecutive race. He will try to win three in a row at Portland — a feat he last accomplished by opening the 2020 season with wins at Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Road America.

With a quintessential fuel-conservation strategy, Dixon notched his 55th career victory by finishing more than 22 seconds ahead of Pato O’Ward. David Malukas finished third, his second consecutive podium finish at WWTR.

Alexander Rossi and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top five.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 260, Running

2. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 260, Running

3. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 260, Running

4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 259, Running

5. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 259, Running

6. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 259, Running

7. (14) Alex Palou, Honda, 259, Running

8. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 259, Running

9. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 259, Running

10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 259, Running

11. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 259, Running

12. (5) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 259, Running

13. (26) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 259, Running

14. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 259, Running

15. (22) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 259, Running

16. (11) Conor Daly, Honda, 259, Running

17. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 259, Running

18. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 258, Running

19. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 258, Running

20. (21) Graham Rahal, Honda, 258, Running

21. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 258, Running

22. (28) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 258, Running

23. (13) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 257, Running

24. (27) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 254, Running

25. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 210, Contact

26. (17) Takuma Sato, Honda, 119, Contact

27. (9) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 58, Contact

28. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 149.819 mph; Time of race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 9.4046 seconds; Margin of victory: 22.2256 seconds; Cautions: Two for 22 laps; Lead changes: 10 among six drivers. Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-61; Power 62-65; Newgarden 66-102; Herta 103-112; Dixon 113-125; O’Ward 126; Dixon 127-196; O’Ward 197-213; Rossi 214-217; Herta 218-220; Dixon 221-260.

POINTS

Here are the points standings after the 15th race of the season for:

Top 10 in points: Palou 565, Dixon 491, Newgarden 440, O’Ward 429, McLaughlin 426, Ericsson 397, Power 388, Lundgaard 343, Rossi 339, Herta 331.

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 327, Grosjean 271, Rosenqvist 270, Rahal 251, VeeKay 237, Malukas 230, Ilott 221, Ferrucci 187, Castroneves 184, Marcus Armstrong 179, Canapino 159, DeFrancesco 156, Jack Harvey 146, Daly 134, Robb 122, Pedersen 107, Hunter-Reay 102, Simon Pagenaud 88, Sato 70, Carpenter 46, Lundqvist 35, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Tom Blomqvist 5, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sept. 3 at Portland International Raceway. The race will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

