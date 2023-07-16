IndyCar Toronto points, results: Christian Lundgaard wins; Palou extends title lead

Christian Lundgaard became the first Danish driver to win in the NTT IndyCar Series, capturing the Honda Indy Toronto by 11. 7893 seconds over points leader Alex Palou.

Lundgaard, who will turn 22 on July 23, ended a nearly three-year winless streak for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. RLL’s previous victory was Aug. 23, 2020 by Takuma Sato in the Indianapolis 500. Triumphing on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit around Exhibition Place, Lundgaard delivered the team’s first street course victory since Graham Rahal in 2017.

Winning in the 28th start of his IndyCar career, Lundgaard started on the pole position and led a race-high 54 of 85 laps.

With his sixth consecutive finish of fourth or better, Palou extended his championship lead to 117 points over teammate Scott Dixon with seven races remaining in the season.

Colton Herta earned his first podium of the season with a season-best third.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Honda Indy Toronto:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 85-lap race on the 11-turn, 1.768-mile street course in Toronto.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the Honda Indy 200 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

2. (15) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

3. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

4. (7) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

5. (11) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running

8. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (27) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

10. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

12. (18) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 85, Running

13. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

14. (6) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (8) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

16. (26) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 84, Running

17. (24) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 82, Running

18. (16) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 81, Contact

19. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 81, Running

20. (17) David Malukas, Honda, 69, Contact

21. (13) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 45, Contact

22. (9) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 41, Contact

23. (22) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 10, Mechanical

24. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 0, Contact

25. (20) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 0, Contact

26. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

27. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 0, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 89.361 mph; Time of race: 1 hour, 41 minutes, 55.8001 seconds; Margin of victory: 11.7893 seconds; Cautions: 3 for 16 laps; Lead changes: Seven among four drivers; Lap leaders: Lundgaard 1-18; McLaughlin 19-34; Ericsson 35; Dixon 36; Lundgaard 37-48; McLaughlin 49-60; Dixon 61; Lundgaard 62-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 10th race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 417, Dixon 300, Newgarden 291, Ericsson 275, O’Ward 274, McLaughlin 258, Lundgaard 248, Power 242, Herta 239, Rossi 230

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 192, Rosenqvist 183, Grosjean 175, Rahal 167, VeeKay 158, Armstrong 156, Ilott 154, Ferrucci 138, Malukas 134, Canapino 113, Castroneves 113, DeFrancesco 111, Harvey 101, Conor Daly 98, Simon Pagenaud 88, Robb 82, Pedersen 80, Hunter-Reay 49, Takuma Sato 37, Ed Carpenter 27, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Blomqvist 5, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race July 22 at Iowa Speedway. The race will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule

