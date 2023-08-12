 Skip navigation
Live Updates from the IndyCar Gallagher GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

The drama began long before the green flag at the Brickyard.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou (10) talks in his pit box Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, during practice for the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alex Palou talks with his team in the pits during practice Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

INDIANAPOLIS — The green flag will fall at 2:30 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it already has been nearly 24 hours of drama in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The yearlong contract saga involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren took another unbelievable turn after practice Friday. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown told team employees and multiple media outlets that Palou was refusing to honor a deal to join the team next season.

Team owner Chip Ganassi responded Saturday with a statement blasting McLaren and calling its characterization of Palou’s contract “inaccurate and wrong.”

The cold war between the team owners has overshadowed today’s race, which already has featured an unpredictable qualifying session as the series’ two best teams, Ganssi and Team Penske, failed to land a driver in the final round.

Graham Rahal will start from the pole position for the first time since 2017, and teammate Christian Lundgaard (who started on pole at this track three months ago) made it a front-row lockout for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Click here for the starting lineup.

Click here for all the details on IndyCar on USA and Peacock this weekend. IndyCar on NBC coverage is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.

Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday.

