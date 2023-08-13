IndyCar points, results after Indy road course

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon started Saturday’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course by breaking an NTT IndyCar Series record, and he ended it by extending another mark.

Breaking a tie with Tony Kanaan by starting his 319th consecutive race for the all-time mark, Dixon played fuel conversation and off-sequence strategy to perfection to stave off pole-sitter Graham Rahal for his first victory of the 2023 season. The 0.4779-second winning margin was the closest in 15 IndyCar races on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout.

With his 54th career victory, Dixon extended his record streak to 19 consecutive winning seasons.

Pato O’Ward finished third, followed by Christian Lundgaard and Alexander Rossi.

Championship leader Alex Palou finished seventh and extended his points lead to 104 over Dixon with three races remaining. Josef Newgarden slipped to third in the rankings (105 points behind) with a season-worst 25th.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Saturday after the Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 85-lap race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here for the official race posting.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Pit stop summary

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the Gallagher Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (15) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

2. (1) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

3. (4) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

5. (3) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (16) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (8) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

8. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

10. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

11. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 85, Running

13. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

14. (14) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

15. (18) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running

16. (27) David Malukas, Honda, 85, Running

17. (24) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 85, Running

18. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 84, Running

19. (5) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 84, Running

20. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 84, Running

21. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 84, Running

22. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 84, Running

23. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 84, Running

24. (7) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 83, Running

25. (25) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 83, Running

26. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 79, Running

27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 68, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 111.647 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 51 minutes, 24.7579 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.4779 of a second; Cautions: One for six laps; Lead changes: Eight among four drivers. Lap Leaders:

DeFrancesco 1-8; Rahal 9-23; Lundgaard 24-26; Dixon 27-31; Rahal 32-47; Lundgaard 48-51; Dixon 52-58; Rahal 59-63; Dixon 64-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 14th race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 539, Dixon 438, Newgarden 434, McLaughlin 395, O’Ward 388, Ericsson 377, Power 365, Lundgaard 330, Kirkwood 312, Rossi 306

Rest of the standings: Herta 302, Grosjean 253, Rosenqvist 246, Rahal 241, VeeKay 218, Ilott 216, Malukas 195, Armstrong 179, Castroneves 177, Ferrucci 170, Canapino 151, Harvey 146, DeFrancesco 145, Conor Daly 120, Robb 113, Pedersen 102, Simon Pagenaud 88, Hunter-Reay 86, Takuma Sato 65, Ed Carpenter 40, Lundqvist 23, Tony Kanaan 18, Marco Andretti 13, Tom Blomqvist 5, RC Enerson 5, Katherine Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois. The race will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule