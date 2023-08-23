Marcus Ericsson leaving Chip Ganassi Racing for Andretti Autosport in 2024 IndyCar season

Marcus Ericsson will leave Chip Ganassi Racing for Andretti Autosport in the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Ericsson had spent the past four seasons with Ganassi with four victories (including the 2022 Indianapolis 500) and 10 podium finishes. He is ranked sixth in the IndyCar points standings.

In a release Wednesday morning, Andretti confirmed Ericsson as a teammate of Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood next season. The four-car team has announced no future plans yet for its other two current drivers, Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Andretti said Ericsson’s car number and sponsor will be announced at a later date.

“Like everyone else, we have paid close attention to Marcus’ success in the NTT IndyCar Series and have been impressed with how quickly he proved that he belonged with the frontrunners in what is arguably the most competitive IndyCar field ever,” team owner Michael Andretti said in a release. “It’s no secret that we want to win races and championships and to do that we need drivers like Marcus who have that natural talent and determined drive. We are excited for the winning mindset that Marcus brings to the table, and I’m eager to see what next season has in store for us.”

Prior to joining IndyCar in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Ericsson raced for five seasons in Formula One and on championships in British Formula BMW and Japanese F3. His first win was at Detroit in 2001, followed by a victory in the inaugural Music City Grand Prix. He won the 2023 season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, and finished second to Josef Newgarden in his bid to become the first back-to-back Indy 500 winner in 21 years.

“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. I want to thank Michael and Dan [Towriss] for putting their trust in me and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the organization. It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together. Exciting times are ahead and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

Chip Ganassi Racing released a statement on Ericsson’s departure: “Chip Ganassi Racing wishes Marcus Ericsson all the best in his future endeavors. In his time with CGR, the No. 8 team secured four victories, notably the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“Chip Ganassi Racing looks forward to finishing the year strong and remains dedicated to upholding our winning tradition. The team will announce driver updates in due course.”