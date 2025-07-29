 Skip navigation
Top News

Trending Teams

Brickyard 400

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen suffers multiple injuries in dirt modified crash

  
Published July 29, 2025 07:58 AM

Stewart Friesen, who had secured a playoff spot in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, was injured Monday night in a dirt modified crash in Canada and will require surgery, his wife stated on social media Tuesday morning.

Friesen suffered a fractured right leg and an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture that his wife Jessica stated means that the pelvis is broken in two or more places and has a large hematoma in the area.

Jessica Friesen said both injuries will require surgery. She also stated that Stewart Friesen was transferred to another hospital for those procedures.

Jessica Friesen also wrote on social media that CT scans showed no head, neck or spin injures for her husband but “unfortunately, he is still in a tremendous amount of pain.”

She stated that “his vitals are stable, and after receiving additional pain medication, he is in better spirits and resting.”

Stewart Friesen was competing in a dirt modified race at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada, when he was injured in a crash.

Stewart Friesen’s car launched after hitting the outside wall and was struck by another car as it tumbled.

He is 13th in points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series but secured a playoff spot with his victory June 7 at Michigan, his fourth career series victory. He is one of seven drivers to secure a playoff spot with a win. Ten drivers make the Truck playoffs.

Two races remain in Truck regular season before the playoffs begin Aug. 30 at Darlington Raceway.