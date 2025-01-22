 Skip navigation
Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent
Monday Night RAW
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card
Red Bull Trackhouse cars.jpg
Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card
Red Bull Trackhouse cars.jpg
Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Bucks at Pelicans game Wednesday postponed due to record snowfall, icy conditions in New Orleans

  
Published January 22, 2025 01:32 PM

Record snowfall has hit New Orleans, and while that can lead to fun images of someone skiing down Bourbon Street, it has also shut down much of the city and caused dangerous icy road conditions.

That prompted the NBA to postpone Wednesday night’s Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans game.

No date for a makeup game has yet been scheduled.

This is part of a string of recent postponements by the NBA. Two Lakers and one Clippers game in Los Angeles had to be postponed due to the region’s wildfires. Houston’s visit to Atlanta also had to be postponed due to freezing weather that hit that city.

