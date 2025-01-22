Bucks at Pelicans game Wednesday postponed due to record snowfall, icy conditions in New Orleans

Record snowfall has hit New Orleans, and while that can lead to fun images of someone skiing down Bourbon Street, it has also shut down much of the city and caused dangerous icy road conditions.

That prompted the NBA to postpone Wednesday night’s Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans game.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/jejZHuZxqM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 22, 2025

No date for a makeup game has yet been scheduled.

This is part of a string of recent postponements by the NBA. Two Lakers and one Clippers game in Los Angeles had to be postponed due to the region’s wildfires. Houston’s visit to Atlanta also had to be postponed due to freezing weather that hit that city.