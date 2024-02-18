 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
Michigan State continues its Big Ten push beating Michigan 73-63 behind Walker, Hall
GOLF-MAS-OPEN
LIV’s Puig punches major-championship ticket in Malaysia
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_crystalpalace_240218.jpg
Glasner reportedly to replace Hodgson at Palace
nbc_pl_danashworth_240218.jpg
Why Man United’s pursuit of Ashworth matters
nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
Michigan State continues its Big Ten push beating Michigan 73-63 behind Walker, Hall
GOLF-MAS-OPEN
LIV’s Puig punches major-championship ticket in Malaysia
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_crystalpalace_240218.jpg
Glasner reportedly to replace Hodgson at Palace
nbc_pl_danashworth_240218.jpg
Why Man United’s pursuit of Ashworth matters
nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Defending champ Alcaraz upset by Jarry in Argentina Open semis

  
Published February 18, 2024 08:34 AM
TENNIS-ARG-ATP-2024

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures during the ATP 250 Argentina Open semi final round tennis match against Chile’s Nicolas JArry in Buenos Aires on February 17, 2024. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolás Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday.

Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favorite Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. It will be their first tour-level meeting.

Alcaraz was the defending champion but hasn’t looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago. The 20-year-old smashed his racket onto the court after his defeat, a rare feature for the Spaniard.

“Congratulations to Nico for this match and good luck for him in the final,” Alcaraz said after his defeat. The Spaniard will play next week at the Rio Open tournament in Brazil, also on clay, which he won in 2022 and reached the decider last year.

While he hasn’t played in a final since August nor won a title since Wimbledon, this was only Alcaraz’s fourth loss on clay in 31 matches since the start of 2023. This was also only his third loss in 49 matches in the same period against players ranked outside the top 20. Jarry was ranked No. 21, and had lost both previous matchups with Alcaraz.

Jarry will play for his fourth ATP singles title, all on clay. He lifted his previous trophies in Bastad 2019, Genoa 2023 and Santiago 2023. The Chilean was also competitive against Alcaraz last year at the Rio Open tournament, but left the court in tears after a defeat in three sets.

“Carlos is one of the best, this means a lot to me,” Jarry said after the match. “After the battle I had a couple of days ago (against Stan Wawrinka), a tough one physically, I am extremelly happy I managed to compete again.”

Díaz Acosta, entered as a wild card at a career-high ranking of 87, defeated Argentine compatriot Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in his first tour semifinal.