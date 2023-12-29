Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Top 5 newsmakers from the 2023 golf season
Published December 29, 2023 07:55 AM
2024 Golf tournaments to watch: U.S. Open, Masters
Rex & Lav look ahead to 2024 and highlight why the U.S. Open and Masters stand out as two tournaments they're most looking forward to.
Well, that was an eventful year – and it might be a preview of even more chaos in 2024.
With the golf season officially winding down, the guys, in this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, look at the top 5 newsmakers of the past year – everyone from the governing bodies to Brooks Koepka to Jon Rahm.
You know it’s a crazy year when Tiger Woods doesn’t even crack the list. So, what do you think: Did they get the order right? Give it a listen above, or watch below: