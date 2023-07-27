How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

It’s the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays this Sunday, July 30 at Rogers Centre in an MLB Sunday afternoon match up you won’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Mark Gubicza and Joe Siddall.



RELATED: 2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule - How to watch, live stream Sunday morning baseball games online

How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays :

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM

Location: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays - 12:05 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates - 1:35 PM

Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves - 1:35 PM

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets - 1:40 PM

Detroit Tigers vs Miami Dolphins - 1:40 PM

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros - 2:10 PM

Minnesota Twins vs Kansas City Royals - 2:10 PM

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox - 2:10 PM

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals - 2:15 PM

Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies - 3:10 PM

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants - 4:05 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs LA Dodgers - 4:10 PM

Seattle Mariners vs Arizona Diamondbacks - 4:10 PM

Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres - 4:10 PM

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles - 7:10 PM

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock: