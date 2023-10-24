 Skip navigation
International Presidents Cup team increases number of captain’s picks

  
Published October 24, 2023 10:38 AM
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg

A few notable changes have been made to the qualifying criteria for the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The U.S. team will once again be comprised of six automatic qualifiers as well as six wildcard picks made by American captain Jim Furyk. The automatic qualification period will run from Jan. 1 of this year until Aug. 25, 2024, following the conclusion of the BMW Championship.

Furyk will make his captain’s picks sometime after the Tour Championship.

International captain Mike Weir will also round out his squad with six picks, up from the original four selections last time.

While the Americans use a qualifying system that awards various points from full-field FedExCup tournaments, signature events and major championships, the top six International players earn their spots via their position in the Official World Golf Ranking.

An important distinction was made in the qualification criteria, with automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks for both sides needing to be eligible to compete in PGA Tour-sanctioned competitions.

Brooks Koepka was the only LIV player who competed in last month’s Ryder Cup, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe.

The 2022 International team was decimated by late defections to LIV, after Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Abe Ancer were among those who left for the rival league and were no longer to compete in the biennial competition. That allowed Immelman to have a total of six picks, though the Americans still won for the ninth consecutive time.

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal in Canada.

With nearly a year to go until the event, the current American qualifiers would be Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Eric Cole. On the International side, it’d be Tom Kim, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Ryan Fox, Corey Conners and Emiliano Grillo.