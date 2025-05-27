 Skip navigation
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:40 PM

SAN VALENTINO, Italy — Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro just barely maintained his Giro d’Italia lead during a grueling Stage 16th, when 2019 champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador was the big mover in the overall standings.

When Carapaz, who also won gold at the 2020 Olympics, attacked on the finishing climb in the Dolomites, Del Toro had no response.

Del Toro’s lead was reduced to 26 seconds ahead of British rider Simon Yates and 31 seconds ahead of Carapaz.

“In the end I didn’t have the best legs. They weren’t bad but they weren’t sufficient. I was happy to make it to the finish,” Del Toro said. “I hope it goes better the next few days.”

Del Toro, who was wearing pink for the seventh consecutive stage, lost nearly two minutes to Carapaz, who soloed to victory at the end of Stage 11when Del Toro became the first Mexican leader in Giro history.

It was a rough day for Del Toro’s UAE Team Emirates squad, since Juan Ayuso — who was third overall — was dropped on the third of four climbs.

Pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic, the 2023 champion, abandoned after crashing on a slippery road midway through the stage. He stood 10th overall after dropping five places.

Christian Scaroni became the first Italian rider to win a stage in this year’s race after getting into an early breakaway. He crossed the line holding hands with another Italian, Astana teammate Lorenzo Fortunato, but was slightly ahead.

The 126-mile leg from Piazzola Sul Brenta to San Valentino was made more treacherous by rain early on.

The finishing climb lasted 11.3 miles and featured a section with a 12% gradient in the finale.

Italian rider Alessio Martinelli was hospitalized after sliding into a ravine. The VG Group Bardiani-CSF Faizane team said Martinelli was “conscious and in stable condition.” He was carried up from the ravine on a stretcher attached to a rope by an Alpine rescue team.

Stage 17 is a 96-mile leg from San Michele All’Adige to Bormio featuring three climbs — including the Mortirolo, one of the Giro’s toughest and most famous climbs.

The Giro ends in Rome.