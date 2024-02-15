 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Jarmo Kekalainen
Blue Jackets fire GM Jarmo Kekalainen midway through his 11th full season
AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500
Dr. Diandra: Stats offer strategies for Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski to win Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_dps_stevewilkesfired_240215.jpg
Wilks, Shanahan reportedly had ‘personality clash’
nbc_pft_spagnouloextension_240215.jpg
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
nbc_pft_chrisjones_240215.jpg
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Jarmo Kekalainen
Blue Jackets fire GM Jarmo Kekalainen midway through his 11th full season
AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500
Dr. Diandra: Stats offer strategies for Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski to win Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_dps_stevewilkesfired_240215.jpg
Wilks, Shanahan reportedly had ‘personality clash’
nbc_pft_spagnouloextension_240215.jpg
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
nbc_pft_chrisjones_240215.jpg
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced; can play in March

  
Published February 15, 2024 12:04 PM
Jenson Brooksby

Jan 21, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Jenson Brooksby from the United States during his third round match against Tommy Paul from the United States on day six of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Frey/Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jenson Brooksby’s suspension for missing three doping tests will end on March 3, 10 months earlier than the original date, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The ITIA said it reached an agreement with Brooksby to reduce the ban from 18 months to 13 and backdate it to when his third missed test happened.

“It gives me tremendous joy, and relief, that I can get back to doing what I love,” Brooksby said. “The last 13 months have been exhausting, and a nightmare I don’t wish on anyone.”

The ITIA said in October that Brooksby was banned until January 2025 after an independent tribunal determined he missed three drug tests in the span of a year. The ITIA said Brooksby accepted that his “whereabouts failures” for two of the missed tests “were valid” and the tribunal found his degree of fault for the other test “was high.”

Under antidoping rules, athletes can be penalized without a positive test if they have three “whereabout failures” within 12 months.

The agreement to cut the suspension came after “new information relating to the circumstances giving rise to the missed tests” was submitted as part of Brooksby’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

The 23-year-old Brooksby, who is from California and is now based in Texas, has been ranked as high as No. 33. His last match on tour came at the Australian Open in January 2023, when he eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud in the second round. The American went through most of that season without competing because he needed two operations for dislocated wrist tendons: on his left arm in March, and on his right in May.